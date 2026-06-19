Composer Anand Raaj Anand: Don't think I ever went away

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Music composer Anand Raaj Anand, whose 2007 song “Uncha Lamba Kad” has been featured in the “Welcome To The Jungle”, has spoken about returning to the franchise and feels that he never went away; instead, he was simply in a creative zone.

In 2007, Anand composed, penned and sang “Uncha Lamba Kad” picturised Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. 19 years later, the recreated version features him again with Rubai.

Anand said: ”The title Welcome itself feels like a signature in my life. It's almost as if people are saying, ‘Anand, you're back.’ I am overwhelmed by the love I have received. In fact, I am getting much more affection than I had imagined.”

“Returning to this franchise feels very special because Welcome has always been associated with some of my most memorable songs. Seeing those songs continue to be loved and now being recreated for a new generation feels almost magical.”

So what does this comeback represent to him personally?

The musician said: ”I don't think I ever went away. I was simply in a creative zone rather than an execution zone. Music never left me, and neither did my passion for it. This phase feels like a natural continuation of my journey.”

He said it feels like a miracle.

Anand said: “The fact that the song is still being used in reels and continues to resonate with audiences after so many years is incredibly satisfying. I still remember receiving an urgent call around midnight from the team behind Welcome. They needed three songs within just 15 days.”

“Those songs eventually became history. Uncha Lamba Kad and Honth Rasiley continue to be loved even today.”

On his professional association with Akshay Kumar, he said: ” I feel extremely grateful to Akshay Kumar and the entire team for deciding to bring back Uncha Lamba Kad. Their belief in the song and its legacy means a lot to me.”

“I think it is the mutual trust and belief in good music. Whenever everyone comes together with the intention of creating something entertaining and memorable, magic happens. Seeing Uncha Lamba Kar return in a new avatar while retaining its original flavour brought back so many memories. It felt nostalgic and exciting at the same time.”

--IANS

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