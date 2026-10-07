‘Completely false, baseless’: Virat Kohli team rejects Rs 5 Cr claim over Vrindavan row

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Former India captain Virat Kohli’s spokesperson on Wednesday rejected an allegation that the former India captain was paid Rs 5 crore for visiting spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj’s ashram in Vrindavan, calling the claim “completely false, baseless and factually incorrect”.

The statement came after a claim attributed to Dinesh Sharma, popularly known as ‘Falahari Maharaj’, circulated on social media and triggered speculation over Kohli’s association with the spiritual leader.

"Official Statement from Mr. Virat Kohli’s spokesperson: We would like to categorically state that the claims made by Falahari Maharaj Dinesh Sharma in regards to Mr. Virat Kohli are completely false, baseless and factually incorrect. Mr. Virat Kohli visits Premanand Maharaj Ji purely out of his deep faith and reverence for Maharaj Ji. We strongly refute these claims and urge the media to exercise due diligence, verify facts before reporting or amplifying such statements, and report responsibly,” read an official statement from Kohli’s spokesperson.

The controversy centres on an alleged payment purportedly linked to Kohli’s first visit to Premanand Maharaj’s Vrindavan ashram in January 2023. According to reports citing Sharma, who is the president of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas, the allegation was mentioned in a letter addressed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The claim alleges that a property builder lobby and a Rajasthan-based private company spent Rs 5 crore to facilitate Kohli’s visit, purportedly with the intention of increasing the visibility and popularity of Premanand Maharaj by associating him with one of Indian cricket’s biggest names.

However, no publicly available documentary evidence has emerged to establish that such a payment was made. There is no verified contract, invoice, bank transaction, payment record or official communication publicly confirming that Kohli received Rs 5 crore in connection with his visit.

Kohli’s camp has now directly rejected the allegation, stressing that his meetings with Premanand Maharaj are rooted in personal faith rather than a commercial arrangement.

The connection between Kohli and Premanand Maharaj, meanwhile, predates the latest controversy and has played out publicly over several visits. Kohli and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, first met the spiritual leader at his Vrindavan ashram in January 2023, when the couple visited with their daughter Vamika. Photographs and videos from the interaction subsequently gained widespread attention online.

Kohli and Anushka returned to the ashram in 2025, including a visit following the cricketer’s announcement of his retirement from Test cricket in May that year. The couple have also visited Premanand Maharaj again this year.

--IANS

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