'Communicate clearly with Vaibhav, don’t rush him into playing XI': Parthiv

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) Former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel has urged the Indian team management to handle Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with patience while backing teenage batting sensation to make his debut at some stage in the series. He stressed that the youngster should not be left guessing about his role in the squad.

Parthiv’s remarks come a day after India bowling coach Morne Morkel also urged patience with the teenage prodigy while reiterating the team’s faith in established openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma ahead of the second T20I against England in Manchester.

“I feel Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will definitely get an opportunity at some point in this series. But at this stage, communication is extremely important. When you’re part of the coaching staff, you have to make sure you communicate clearly with the players. Even if you’re not going to play him, you have to tell him that," Parthiv told Jio Hotstar.

“He’s a 15-year-old kid, so you need to be very careful with him and advise him to be patient. There are a lot of players who have also done really well. Sanju Samson was the Player of the Tournament in the T20 World Cup. Ishan Kishan, who is batting at three, is the ICC’s No. 1-ranked T20I batter, while Abhishek Sharma is No. 2.At this point in time, there isn’t a place for Vaibhav in the XI, and that needs to be communicated to him really well,” he added.

With Samson experiencing a tough time on the ongoing UK tour, scoring 5, 0, and 1 in his last three innings and Sooryavanshi waiting for his chance, Morkel had said the coaching staff remained committed to supporting players who have consistently performed for India.

“I think we need to respect the fact that we had our No.1 batter in T20 cricket, Abhishek Sharma. Sanju was the player of the World Cup,” Morkel explained. “Samson had a great IPL. So, as a coaching staff, it’s only fair to show trust and support for your players. Yes, a young man is knocking on the door, and that’s exciting. But for not just those two players at the top, but for the entire group, it’s good that we show our support.”

Morkel also emphasised that India was hesitant to move batters from their preferred roles just to make room for new players. “In a day, it’s about putting performances on the board. That is the key. But we also don’t want to think too much and put other players in different positions. So, it’s not as simple as just saying, ‘Let’s play Sooryavanshi.’

“It’s about standing by some of the guys who have won World Cups, who have performed well in tough situations, and then building from there to strengthen our top order as much as possible in these conditions.”

Sooryavanshi, who grabbed headlines by amassing 776 runs at a staggering strike-rate of 237.30 to bag the Player-of-the-Tournament honour in IPL 2026 for Rajasthan Royals, is currently eyeing a much-anticipated international debut for India. He was unused in Ireland, as India suffered a shock 2-0 series loss.

--IANS

sds/bc