Commonwealth Kabaddi C'ship: Uganda return to winning ways with a convincing win over England

Ahmedabad, Oct 26 (IANS) The fourth day of the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship (CWKC) 2026 kicked off with Australia and Singapore locking horns at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad on Monday.

An attacking masterclass powered Singapore to a convincing 59-32 win over Australia on Monday. Australia remained winless in the tournament, suffering their third consecutive loss.

Singapore strengthened their position with their second victory in three games. Aadit Senthilkumar and Sriraam Raja did the bulk of the scoring for the winners, bagging 18 and 15 points, respectively.

Reuben William kept Australia's hopes alive with 11 points. He had seven points to his name at half-time before the Singaporean defence adjusted their approach and contained him with well-timed dashes.

Malaysia delivered under pressure in the second match of the day. They clinched a dominant 43-26 victory over Tanzania in a do-or-die game. Isaac Alton Andrew led the charge for Malaysia with 14 points from 18 raids, impressing particularly with his acrobatic leaps.

Tanzania's Juma Sultani continued his outstanding run and top-scored for his side with 14 points. Malaysia registered their first win to end a three-match losing streak.

After defeats to India and Sri Lanka, Uganda returned to winning ways with a 47-22 triumph against England. England's defensive unit struggled, managing just four tackle points.

Douglas Mulalira claimed 11 points and was instrumental in Uganda's win. English skipper Felix Li and Milan Kaushal also impressed with eight and six points, respectively. Li delivered two multi-point raids, but England failed to sustain the momentum.

In the women's division, Uganda and Malaysia were involved in a closely contested match. Uganda held a slender three-point lead in the first half. They pulled away in the second half, ultimately beating Malaysia 35-23.

Nakayongo Shirat led Uganda's attack with 18 points. Darsini Singh was the standout player for Malaysia, scoring 10 points. Uganda were ahead 19-16 and 11-6 in raid points and tackle points, respectively. They gained four additional points for completing two all-outs.

The action continued with Sri Lanka beating Bangladesh women 31-20. The Sri Lankan side clinched their third victory in four matches to officially qualify for the top four. Kajenthini and Dilukshana played a starring role in the win with nine and eight points, respectively.

Bangladesh women's defensive strategy came under scrutiny as they trailed by 2-15 in tackle points. They were 16-14 ahead in raid points, but their poor defence cost them the game.

--IANS

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