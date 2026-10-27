Commonwealth Kabaddi C'ship: Malaysia women keep semis hopes alive as Bangladesh, Canada and Malaysia men win

Ahmedabad, Oct 27 (IANS) Lavenda Odhiambo led Kenya with 16 points, Shamithra scored 17 for Malaysia women while Anmol Thakur's 19 points powered Canada past Scotland on Day Five of the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026 at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

The day continued with action, with Malaysia recording wins in both the men's and women's competitions, alongside victories for Bangladesh and Canada in the men's category. Malaysia women kept their semifinal qualification hopes alive with a dominant win over Singapore, while Kenya women continued their strong run after having already secured their place in the last four.

Kenya Women registered a dominant 61-16 win over Scotland Women. Lavenda Odhiambo led Kenya with 16 points, while Esther Omolo added nine and Joy Vanessa Onyango contributed six. Kenya scored 37 raid points and inflicted eight All-Outs, while Scotland managed just 12 raid points and four tackle points, struggling to contain Kenya's attacking pressure.

Malaysia Women defeated Singapore Women 62-17 to keep their semifinal qualification hopes alive. Shamithra led Malaysia with 17 points, while Darsini added 12 and Bramakumari contributed six. Malaysia scored 37 raid points and inflicted five All-Outs, while Singapore managed just 14 raid points and three tackle points, leaving Malaysia needing a win to stay in contention.

Bangladesh registered a convincing 60-28 win over Singapore in the men's competition. Md Rahman led Bangladesh with 12 points, while Md Hasibul Hossain added eight and Akash Md Julfiker contributed six. Bangladesh scored 39 raid points and inflicted three All-Outs, while Sheikh Razu led the defence with six tackle points. Singapore's Aadit Senthilkumar top-scored with 11 points, but the team struggled to match Bangladesh's attacking efficiency.

Canada defeated Scotland 62-30 in the men's competition, delivering a strong all-round performance. Anmol Thakur led Canada with 19 points, while Manpreet Singh added 15 and Anand contributed nine. Canada scored 37 raid points and inflicted four All-Outs, while Scotland managed 18 raid points and nine tackle points, struggling to contain Canada's attacking threat.

Malaysia defeated England 55-29 in the men's competition. Ravidran Vicram led Malaysia with 14 points, while Isaac Alton added eight and Rama Naidu Madhava Rao contributed seven tackle points. Malaysia scored 27 raid points and 19 tackle points, inflicting four All-Outs, while England managed 25 raid points but struggled defensively, finishing with just three tackle points.

--IANS

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