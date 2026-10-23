October 24, 2026 12:50 AM हिंदी

Commonwealth Kabaddi C'ship: Indian teams stamp authority in opening games (Ld)

Indian teams stamp authority in opening games in their opening matches of the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026 at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad on Friday. Photo credit: Commonwealth Kabaddi

Ahmedabad, Oct 23 (IANS) The Indian men's and women's teams dished out clinical displays to thrash England and Malaysia, respectively, in their opening matches of the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026 at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad on Friday.

The women's team, led by Sakshi's 13 points and Renuka and Nidhi Sharma's nine and eight points, respectively, eased to a 73-13 triumph over Malaysia. India scored 40 raid points, 20 tackle points -- a testament to their all-round game -- and inflicted six all-outs on their opponent as they began their quest for the gold medal with an authoritative show.

The men's team, though, were given a stern test by England before India's superior all-round skills paved the way for a comfortable victory. After India led 23-9 at half-time, England came out all guns blazing in the second half to trim the deficit to 21-30.

Thereafter, India's two consecutive successful raids and a tackle increased the gap before the hosts inflicted an all-out on England. Ultimately, India, led by Naveen Kumar's 12 points and Neeraj Narwal's 11 points, emerged victorious 46-26.

In the last match of the day, the Ugandan men's team led Malaysia 24-14 at half-time.

The Kenyan men's and women's teams commenced their respective campaigns at the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026 with contrasting victories at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex on Friday.

While the men's team enjoyed a comprehensive 48-28 victory over Singapore, with James Kamweti leading the scoring charts with 19 points, the women's team held their nerves to defeat Bangladesh 34-25 in a tightly contested match.

Sri Lankan men outplayed Tanzania 48-21, with Milinda Chathuranga and Adhan Viduranga contributing 11 and 10 points, respectively, in the team's victory. The island nation's aggression helped them score 25 raid points compared to Tanzania's nine points.

Sri Lanka also outscored Tanzania 13-12 in tackle points, apart from inflicting three all-outs on their opponents. Tanzania was led by Juma Sultania with seven points.

In the day's third contest, Scotland men thumped Australia 59-30. Scotland's attacking approach yielded them 40 raid points. A strong defensive set-up also helped them bag eight tackle points, as Scotland inflicted four all-outs on Australia to run away with an easy victory. For Australia, Jasmeet Grewal scored eight points.

Ugandan women breezed past Singapore women 61-12 in a lopsided clash. At half-time, Uganda led 35-1.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Tough games for Manchester City and Liverpool in Premier League. Photo credit: @Manchester City/X

Tough games for Manchester City and Liverpool in Premier League

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde fails to train just two days ahead of 'Clasico' clash with Real Madrid on Sunday. Photo credit: Barcelona FC

Barcelona defender Kounde fails to train just two days ahead of 'Clasico'

Yuvraj Walmiki’s hat-trick sinks Sanskardhani Strikers; Chakradhar Champions go to top in the Chhattisgarh Hockey League (CHL) in Raipur on Friday. Photo credit: CHL

CHL 2026: Yuvraj Walmiki’s hat-trick sinks Sanskardhani Strikers; Chakradhar Champions go to top

India committed to people-centric healthcare partnership with Naoero: MoS Margherita

India committed to people-centric healthcare partnership with Naoero: MoS Margherita

Cong gears up for INDIA bloc mega rally against ‘vote theft'; Venugopal meets UP, Haryana leaders

Cong gears up for INDIA bloc mega rally against ‘vote theft'; Venugopal meets UP, Haryana leaders

Indian teams stamp authority in opening games in their opening matches of the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026 at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad on Friday. Photo credit: Commonwealth Kabaddi

Commonwealth Kabaddi C'ship: Indian teams stamp authority in opening games (Ld)

Trump dismisses midterm backlash warning

Trump dismisses midterm backlash warning

Abinaya Rajarajan, Neil Samraj improve 100m records in the 41st National Junior Athletics Championships 2026, which got underway at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Friday. Photo credit: AFI

National Jr Athletics: Abinaya Rajarajan, Neil Samraj improve 100m records

BJP accuses AAP of diversionary tactics over SIR proposal in Punjab Assembly

BJP accuses AAP of diversionary tactics over SIR proposal in Punjab Assembly

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany collapses after training session, taken to hospital in Munich. Photo credit: @BayernMunich/X

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany collapses after training session, taken to hospital