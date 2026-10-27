Commonwealth Kabaddi C'ship: Indian men storm into semifinals with 48-20 win over Tanzania

Ahmedabad, Oct 27 (IANS) The Indian men's Kabaddi team booked its place in the semifinals of the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship with a dominant 48-20 victory over Tanzania at the Veer Savarkar Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

India produced a strong all-round display, registering 30 raid points and 10 tackle points while inflicting six all-outs on Tanzania. The visitors managed 15 raid points and five tackle points, with no all-outs.

Neeraj Narwal led India's raiding effort with 12 points from 16 raids, including six bonus points. Naveen Kumar and Shivam Patare also made valuable contributions, finishing with nine points each. Naveen scored nine raid points from 11 raids, while Patare also collected nine raid points from 11 raids.

India's defence was equally effective, with Shubham Shinde leading the way with five tackle points. Deepak added three tackle points, while Pravesh Malik contributed two.

For Tanzania, Juma Sultania was the standout performer, scoring 13 points from 20 raids, including nine bonus points. However, India's collective effort ensured they remained in control throughout the contest.

The win secured India's place in the semifinals of the inaugural Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship, which will be played on October 30 at 8:30 PM, keeping their campaign firmly on track for the title. India will next face Sri Lanka in their last group stage contest on October 29 at 8:30 PM.

Earlier, Malaysia recorded wins in both the men's and women's competitions, alongside victories for Bangladesh and Canada in the men's category. Malaysia women kept their semifinal qualification hopes alive with a dominant win over Singapore, while Kenya women continued their strong run after having already secured their place in the last four.

Kenya Women registered a dominant 61-16 win over Scotland Women. Lavenda Odhiambo led Kenya with 16 points, while Esther Omolo added nine and Joy Vanessa Onyango contributed six. Kenya scored 37 raid points and inflicted eight All-Outs, while Scotland managed just 12 raid points and four tackle points, struggling to contain Kenya's attacking pressure.

Malaysia Women defeated Singapore Women 62-17 to keep their semi-final qualification hopes alive. Shamithra led Malaysia with 17 points, while Darsini added 12 and Bramakumari contributed six. Malaysia scored 37 raid points and inflicted five All-Outs, while Singapore managed just 14 raid points and three tackle points, leaving Malaysia needing a win to stay in contention.

Bangladesh registered a convincing 60-28 win over Singapore in the men's competition. Md Rahman led Bangladesh with 12 points, while Md Hasibul Hossain added eight and Akash Md Julfiker contributed six. Bangladesh scored 39 raid points and inflicted three All-Outs, while Sheikh Razu led the defence with six tackle points. Singapore's Aadit Senthilkumar top-scored with 11 points, but the team struggled to match Bangladesh's attacking efficiency.

--IANS

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