October 24, 2026 9:01 PM हिंदी

Commonwealth Kabaddi C'ship: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Singapore register dominant wins on Day 2

Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Singapore register dominant wins on Day 2 of the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Photo credit: Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship

Ahmedabad, Oct 24 (IANS) Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Singapore registered convincing wins in the men’s competition, while Kenya and Scotland claimed victories in the women’s event of the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship, which witnessed another day of action at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Bangladesh began the men’s action with a dominant 67-28 win over Canada after leading 33-18 at half-time. Md Rahman and Akash Md Julfiker led the raiding effort with 10 points each, while Md Al-Amin added eight. Bangladesh scored 45 raid points and inflicted five All-Outs, while Canada managed just 19 raid points in a one-sided contest.

Sri Lanka followed with a 50-28 win over Malaysia after taking a 29-11 lead at half-time. Milinda Chathuranga led the raiding effort with 16 points, while Viduranga added 11. Sri Lanka scored 35 raid points and inflicted three All-Outs, with their defence also contributing nine tackle points to seal a comfortable victory.

Singapore then secured a convincing 50-28 win over Scotland after leading 31-11 at half-time. Aidil Asyraaf led the raiding effort with 10 points, while Aadil Senthilkumar added five raid points. Singapore scored 28 raid points and inflicted six All-Outs, while Scotland’s 11 raid points were not enough to mount a comeback.

The women’s competition saw Kenya register a 23-20 win over Sri Lanka in a closely contested match. Lavenda Odhiambo led Kenya with 12 raid points, while Lizzeanne Owino added three. Kenya edged the raiding battle with 15 raid points to Sri Lanka’s 11, while Sri Lanka’s nine tackle points kept them in contention until the end.

Scotland’s women secured a convincing 53-36 win over England after leading 26-15 at half-time. Kirsty Martin led the way with 25 points, including 24 raid points, while Steele added six points. Scotland scored 38 raid points and inflicted two All-Outs, while England’s 26 raid points and six extra points were not enough to close the gap.

Malaysia’s women closed out the day with a dominant 63-8 win over Nigeria after leading 36-5 at half-time. Darsini was the standout performer with 14 points, including 13 raid points, while Dhurgadevi contributed seven tackle points. Malaysia scored 33 raid points and 14 tackle points, inflicting 10 All-Outs as Nigeria struggled to find a response.

--IANS

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