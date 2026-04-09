Coal dispatch begins from Gare Palma Sector–2 mine, boosting energy link between Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra

New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) In a significant development for India’s energy sector, the first coal dispatch from the Gare Palma Sector–2 (GP2) coal mine in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district officially commenced on Thursday.

The move is expected to strengthen fuel supply to Maharashtra’s power plants and reinforce long-term energy security.

The coal block is being developed for Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited, the state-run utility responsible for a major share of electricity generation in Maharashtra.

With the start of dispatch, coal from Chhattisgarh will now directly support thermal power stations in Maharashtra, ensuring a more stable and reliable fuel supply.

The Gare Palma Sector–2 mine is estimated to hold around 655 million tonnes of coal reserves and has a peak production capacity of 23.6 million tonnes per annum.

Once fully operational, the project is expected to generate substantial revenue for Chhattisgarh through royalties, District Mineral Foundation (DMF) contributions, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and other levies.

The total direct revenue potential is projected to be nearly Rs 29,000 crore over time. Beyond revenue, the project is set to drive local economic growth.

It is expected to create over 3,400 direct jobs, while also generating indirect employment across sectors such as transportation, construction, hospitality, and ancillary services.

This is likely to provide a significant boost to livelihoods in the region.

The project also places emphasis on community development through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

An initial outlay of Rs 35 crore has been earmarked for programs in healthcare, education, sanitation, infrastructure, and skill development.

Additionally, 2 per cent of the project’s annual net profit will be invested in local development efforts.

Rehabilitation and resettlement plans are being implemented for 1,679 families across 14 affected villages.

Environmental safeguards have also been integrated into the project design. Measures such as afforestation, development of green belts, pollution control systems, water conservation, and post-mining land restoration are being undertaken to maintain ecological balance.

--IANS

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