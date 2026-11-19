New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Zimbabwe women’s head coach Mark Coles believes his young side has the potential to compete against more established teams after their 33-run upset victory over previously unbeaten Netherlands in Ajman secured qualification for the Super Six stage of the ICC Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy in the UAE.

Zimbabwe’s second win in the tournament, following their earlier success against Thailand, helped them edge Bangladesh on net run rate to enter the next phase. The achievement has strengthened Coles’ conviction that the team’s recent progress can translate into more consistent performances against higher-ranked opposition.

“This win (today) is incredibly important as it shows Zimbabwe people that these girls can compete. There’s a lot of talk in Zimbabwe about, oh, girls cricket, they’re not very good as they didn’t win against India (recently). But they were improving, improving, improving.

“The West Indies, they had a win and now this, although we save it to the last minute, this just shows people that these girls can play. You’ve got to believe in them and understand that there’ll be ups and downs, as there is in all cricket teams, especially T20I cricket. It’s fantastic for Zimbabwe,” Coles was quoted as saying by ICC.

Coles, who took charge of the side in September, has already overseen encouraging results, including an ODI victory against the West Indies and competitive displays in white-ball series against South Africa and India.

“It’s unbelievable and I’m speechless. I mean, we knew what the issue was this morning. We knew what we had to do. We didn’t really think about anybody else except just winning this game. We couldn’t take care of what happens over the road (Bangladesh’s game against Thailand). But I’m just so pleased for these girls. They’ve fought really hard. They played so well today and I’m so proud of them,” Coles said after the Netherlands match.

The coach also called on the International Cricket Council to continue organising competitions that give emerging teams regular opportunities to test themselves against stronger opposition.

“These are the most important tournaments you could ever come to outside World Cups. It gives Zimbabwe, Thailand and others all these opportunities to be able to play against bigger teams like Sri Lanka and Bangladesh and it’s so important in my eyes that the ICC keep these tournaments coming. I’d play them every year. I’d play them because it’s just vital for the development of the countries that are trying to compete,” Coles noted.

Zimbabwe now face a demanding Super Six schedule against Sri Lanka, Ireland and Scotland, with three wins potentially taking them into the final.

“I think if we play like that, we’re going to challenge some teams, but we have to maintain our standards now. I mean, we were getting ready to fly home. But we said yesterday, we’ve got nothing to lose. So let’s just go and play. And we did,” Coles added.

--IANS

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