Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Indian equity benchmarks traded lower in early deals on Thursday amid selling pressure in information technology (IT) and metal stocks, offsetting gains in auto, consumer and banking shares.

Sensex traded 0.4 per cent or over 300 points lower at 81,699, while Nifty 50 started the session at 25,186.80, a decline of 41.15 points or 0.16 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty IT emerged as the worst performer, falling over 1 per cent, followed by Nifty Media, Nifty Metal, Nifty MidSmall IT & Telecom and Nifty MidSmall Financial Services which decreased by up to 0.91 per cent.

On the other hand, Nifty Consumer Durables and Nifty PSU Bank advanced 0.5 per cent each, Nifty Auto rose 0.49 per cent and Nifty FMCG gained 0.33 per cent.

According to analysts, the last session’s 159-point decline in the Nifty, triggered by profit booking and weakness in metal stocks, should be viewed as a healthy correction after the sharp rally seen in recent weeks.

"The market has run up too fast in too short a time and such corrections make the trend healthier. Sustained foreign inflows, backed by strong earnings growth, have the potential to take the market higher," analysts said.

They also highlighted that foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have pumped a record Rs 94,299 crore into Indian equities so far this month, while the appreciation of the rupee from 96.96 per dollar to 93.44 is providing an additional tailwind for investor sentiment.

A valuation re-rating is underway, with relatively undervalued large-cap stocks catching up while excess valuations in the broader market are moderating.

FIIs remained net buyers for the seventh straight session on Wednesday and purchased equities worth Rs 5,866 crore. However, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned net sellers and offloaded shares worth Rs 3,159 crore.

Additionally, Asian equities traded on a mixed note as investors assessed Anthropic’s record IPO alongside a sharp decline in commodities and expectations of further US interest rate hikes.

US stocks also ended mixed on Wednesday as investors assessed Nvidia’s results, while hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve minutes also weighed on sentiment. sector.

--IANS

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