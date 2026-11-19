Turin, Nov 19 (IANS) Frances Tiafoe secured a milestone win at the ATP Finals and kept his hopes of reaching the semi-finals alive after the 28-year-old American beat home favourite Flavio Cobolli 7-6(6), 6-0 in a clash between two debutants at the season finale.

With his 90-minute victory against Cobolli, Tiafoe became the fourth American to win a match at the Nitto ATP Finals since 2010, joining Taylor Fritz (6), Jack Sock (2) and Ben Shelton (1).

Tiafoe saved two set points in the opening set and showcased the impressive steel he has developed throughout 2026 before moving to 1-1 in the Ivan Lendl Group and remaining in contention for a last-four spot in Turin.

He will face former champion Daniil Medvedev in his last group-stage match on Friday.

Tiafoe, who is making his ATP Finals debut, won his first ATP 500 title in Halle, reached the ATP Masters 1000 final in Cincinnati and advanced to the semi-finals at the US Open.

By taking the opening set against Cobolli, Tiafoe also ensured that the second seed, Carlos Alcaraz, would advance to the semi-finals.

Alcaraz earlier defeated Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to move to 2-0 in the Ivan Lendl Group, meaning Tiafoe needed only one set to secure the Spaniard’s qualification. The second semi-final spot in their group will be decided during Friday’s play.

Alcaraz, who has dropped just 10 games across his opening two wins against Tiafoe and Medvedev, will face Cobolli in his final round-robin match on Friday.

The Spaniard is riding an 11-match winning streak after lifting trophies in Vienna and Paris. Alcaraz is aiming to clinch his first ATP Finals title, having fallen to rival Jannik Sinner in last year’s championship match. He is into the semi-finals for the third time in his four appearances at the season finale, according to ATP Tour.

--IANS

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