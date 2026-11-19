New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Australia captain Pat Cummins has maintained that his account of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal remains unchanged, with his agent Neil Maxwell reiterating that the fast bowler has consistently denied knowledge of the use of sandpaper despite fresh allegations from Cameron Bancroft.

Maxwell issued a fresh statement to ESPNcricinfo on Thursday, a day after Bancroft published a detailed account of the events surrounding Australia’s controversial tour of South Africa, adding to the scrutiny on the team and its handling of the scandal.

“Pat’s position hasn’t changed in eight years,” Maxwell said. “He’s been consistent and adamant from day one. Pat feels for Cam of course. He has been through a lot.

“We would urge people to again read Pat’s interview transcript. There is nothing he hasn’t answered. And that includes in response to what Cam has now said.

“Pat has rebuilt the Australian Cricket team. That 24-year-old in Cape Town resolved to fix the team and spent eight years doing it,” he added.

Bancroft’s account, published in a 4,000-word column, revisited the ball-tampering incidents during the 2018 series, including events in Port Elizabeth and Cape Town. It also challenged the long-standing narrative that only Bancroft, then captain Steven Smith and David Warner knew about the plan.

The opener was particularly critical of Cummins’ recent press conference in Sydney, where the Australia skipper rejected Usman Khawaja’s assertion that the wider team was aware of the scheme, describing it as “100% wrong” and accusing Khawaja of being casual with people’s lives.

“It made me feel angry, betrayed and alone,” Bancroft wrote, describing his reaction to Cummins’ remarks.

Cummins’ position has also received public backing from Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg, who said the captain did not need to be cleared through the independent forum announced by the governing body on Wednesday.

“The captain doesn’t need to be cleared,” Greenberg said. “No one’s looking to be cleared. The investigation was complete. I said this the other day, and I’d say it again, in relation to Pat and the bowlers, the one thing that has been crystal clear is the consistency of their message. What Pat said the day after the 2018 Cape Town Test match is exactly what he said some years later, and exactly what he said again last week. So, the consistency of that version of events is very obvious.”

The forum will provide individuals who were part of the 2018 tour an opportunity to share their accounts. Greenberg had clarified that it would not lead to further sanctions, while the original investigation had focused specifically on the events at Newlands.

Bancroft’s latest claims also refer to conversations with Australia’s bowlers and wicketkeeper Tim Paine about the extent of reverse swing and whether the efforts to alter the ball were proving effective. However, he acknowledged a distinction between awareness of reverse swing, suspicion that the ball had been tampered with and knowing that sandpaper had been used.

He identified former team media manager Kate Hutchison as the only staff member who raised concerns about the plan. Former head coach Darren Lehmann and bowling coach David Saker also feature in his account, although Lehmann has consistently denied knowing about the scheme.

Mitchell Starc had addressed the controversy last week, maintaining the position of the bowlers in their 2021 statement. Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon have not issued fresh comments.

Cricket Australia said it respected Bancroft’s decision to share his account and would consider his comments as it finalises the forum’s terms of reference.

The latest revelations follow Khawaja’s autobiography, which brought the scandal back into focus, and subsequent comments from former Australia pacer Chadd Sayers about what he knew at the time.

--IANS

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