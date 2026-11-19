New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has highlighted the importance of wider adoption of the Motor Vehicle Aggregator framework by states to facilitate employment opportunities, particularly for people from socially, economically and educationally disadvantaged sections.

He called upon state governments to provide an enabling environment for such services and encourage greater participation in the emerging mobility ecosystem.

Speaking at an event here which brought together industry representatives, drivers, gig workers and beneficiaries to highlight the contribution of app-based platforms to employment generation, mobility services and livelihood opportunities, the minister emphasised the role of technology, innovation, entrepreneurship and digital platforms in creating employment opportunities and addressing socio-economic challenges.

He noted that app-based services have expanded beyond passenger transportation to include goods delivery and food services, creating new avenues of livelihood for people from diverse backgrounds.

Gadkari cited the introduction of mechanism-driven e-rickshaws and e-carts as examples of technological interventions that have transformed traditional occupations and reduced physical hardship.

He also stressed the need to strengthen last-mile connectivity, particularly in rural areas, enabling people to access education, employment and markets more easily and transport agricultural produce to urban centres, according to an official statement.

He further observed that the objective of the Government's policy framework was to facilitate the growth of the sector while safeguarding the interests of drivers and consumers.

The minister encouraged industry stakeholders to work closely with the Government and share suggestions for further improving the regulatory framework.

He underlined that the benefits of technological progress should reach all sections of society and contribute to the broader vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

CN Singh, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, outlined key provisions of the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025, revised following consultations with State Governments, aggregators and other stakeholders.

The guidelines introduce several measures to strengthen driver welfare and improve service standards.

These include a minimum 80 per cent share of the applicable fare for drivers using their own vehicles, health insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh and term insurance of at least Rs 10 lakh.

Other provisions include permitting drivers to work across multiple aggregator platforms, 40 hours of induction training and appointment of a 24x7 grievance officer through the aggregator's call centre to address complaints from drivers and passengers.

—IANS

na/