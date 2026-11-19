Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Bhojpuri actor-singer and politician Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua, has come out in support of his longtime co-star Amrapali Dubey as she continues her journey on Bigg Boss 20.

Praising her performance in the reality show, Dinesh said Amrapali’s fearless attitude, intelligence and presence of mind have made viewers her fans.

Sharing a video on his social media account, Nirahua said, “Bigg Boss mein Amrapali ji kya dhuandhaar khel rahi hai. Unka bebaak andaaz, unki buddhimatta, unki soojh-boojh, unka ekdum se style, sab kuch logon ko deewana bana diya hai. Aur itna badhiya khel rahi hain ki har koi tareef kar raha hai,” Dinesh said. (Amrapali ji is playing such a tremendous game in Bigg Boss. Her fearless attitude, intelligence, presence of mind and her unique style have made everyone crazy about her. She is playing so well that everyone is praising her)

He further expressed confidence that Amrapali could go all the way and lift the Bigg Boss trophy, saying that people were recognising the strong game she was putting forward.

“Aur hum sab ko ummeed hai ki woh pakka Bigg Boss ki trophy jeet ke aayein. Aur hum sab ko ummeed hai ki woh pakka jeetengi. Sab log ye maan rahe hain ki jitna badhiya khel rahi hain, jitna dhoomadhaar khel rahi hain, Amrapali ji ekdum se is baar trophy leke hi aayengi,” he said. (And we all hope that she definitely wins the Bigg Boss trophy. We all hope that she will surely win. Everyone believes that the way she is playing and the way she is playing such a powerful game, Amrapali ji will definitely bring the trophy home this time)

Dinesh also made a direct appeal to fans to vote for Amrapali and support her in the race for the Bigg Boss trophy.

For the uninitiated, Nirahua and Aamrapali have been one of Bhojpuri cinema’s most popular on-screen pairs since Amrapali made her Bhojpuri film debut opposite Dinesh in Nirahua Hindustani in 2014. Their chemistry and close friendship repeatedly fuelled speculation about a romantic relationship, although neither Nirahua nir Aamrapali have confirmed that they are dating. Amrapali has always described Dinesh as her best friend.

Dinesh, who is married to Mansha Yadav, has also addressed the rumours in the past. In an old interview, he said that fans had created the speculation around his relationship with Amrapali and pointed out that he was married with children. He also revealed that he and Amrapali had worked together in 35 films.

Amrapali, meanwhile, recently spoke about Dinesh’s married life during a conversation with Mahhi Vij on Bigg Boss 20. When Mahhi asked whether Dinesh had ever had girlfriends, Amrapali replied that he “must have” had girlfriends. She further defended him saying that Dinesh had remained with his wife despite any relationships he may have had. She also said that his marriage had been arranged before he entered the Bhojpuri film industry.

Speaking to fellow contestant Luv Gill earlier, she said that her friendship was so close and effortless that they could understand each other without words. She added that people assume they are dating, while Dinesh himself keeps telling her to get married.

Their professional collaboration has produced many successful Bhojpuri films, with Nirahua Hindustani, Patna Se Pakistan, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Nirahua Chalal London and other projects.

–IANS

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