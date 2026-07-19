CM Yogi to launch Rs 542 crore development projects in Barabanki

Lucknow, July 19 (IANS) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Barabanki district on Monday, July 20, to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for 82 development projects worth more than Rs 542 crore.

The ambitious programme will cover the Ramnagar and Dariyabad Assembly constituencies, marking a significant push for infrastructure and public welfare in the region.

In Ramnagar, the Chief Minister will inaugurate 14 projects valued at over Rs 104 crore and lay the foundation stones for 22 projects worth more than Rs 178 crore.

Similarly, in Dariyabad, he will inaugurate 12 projects worth Rs 29 crore and lay the foundation stones for 34 projects with an investment exceeding Rs 231 crore.

Together, these initiatives are expected to strengthen local infrastructure, improve civic amenities and boost economic activity in the district.

The event will take place at the grounds behind the historic Lodheshwar Mahadev Temple in Ramnagar, a site chosen to accommodate the large gathering expected for the occasion.

The programme will also highlight the government’s commitment to balanced regional development and its focus on rural constituencies.

Several dignitaries will attend the ceremony, including Minister of State for Prisons Suresh Rahi, Minister of State for Food and Civil Supplies Satish Chandra Sharma, District Panchayat Administrator Rajrani Rawat, Members of the Legislative Council Angad Kumar Singh, Engineer Avnish Kumar Singh and Umesh Dwivedi.

MLAs Sakendra Pratap Verma (Kursi), Dinesh Rawat (Haidergarh) and Ramchandra Yadav (Rudauli) will also be present. Baijnath Rawat, Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Commission, is among the key figures expected to join the programme.

Officials said the projects span multiple sectors, including roads, education, healthcare and public utilities, reflecting the government’s multi-pronged approach to development.

The Chief Minister’s visit is anticipated to energise local governance and reassure residents of the administration’s commitment to improving living standards.

With over Rs 542 crore earmarked for Barabanki, the initiative is being seen as a major step towards accelerating growth in the district.

The large-scale rollout of projects underscores the state government’s resolve to deliver tangible benefits to citizens and strengthen grassroots infrastructure.

--IANS

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