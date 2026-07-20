China’s expanding role in Kyrgyzstan fuels concerns among locals

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) China's expanding role in Kyrgyzstan has fuelled concerns over jobs, land, natural resources, and national sovereignty in Kyrgyzstan, with many ordinary Kyrgyz citizens saying that the country’s leaders are ignoring the national interest, a report has said.

Chinese firms are involved in many of the country's largest infrastructure, mining, and energy projects, some involving leases of state land for up to 49 years. China is also Kyrgyzstan's largest bilateral creditor. The Export-Import Bank of China holds about $1.6 billion, or 28 percent, of Kyrgyzstan's $8.9 billion external public debt, , according to an article published in the Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty news website.

During the first half of 2026, Kyrgyzstan issued some 61,000 work visas, according to the Foreign Ministry's Consular Department, with about 60 percent going to Chinese citizens.

That influx of Chinese workers is part of a wider economic expansion as Nearly 7,000 Chinese companies, associations, and other organizations have been registered in Kyrgyzstan over the past three years, according to official statistics.

In a country of just more than 7 million people where hundreds of thousands leave to work abroad, mainly in Russia, and remittances sustain many households, the arrival of so many Chinese workers has been difficult to accept for many Kyrgyz. These concerns have increasingly surfaced online, where even small incidents involving Chinese nationals can quickly become national controversies, the article states.

Public discontent flared in recent days after videos of several incidents involving Chinese nationals circulated widely online.

Videos appeared showing Chinese citizens allegedly using electric equipment to catch fish in the protected Arpa highlands. The incident prompted public anger online and calls for authorities to investigate possible violations of environmental rules. More backlash followed after footage circulated showing Chinese visitors swimming in restricted areas along the shores of Issyk-Kul, areas where locals are prohibited from entering. Social media users also shared allegations that Chinese nationals had illegally captured wild birds, the article points out.

The posts quickly tapped into broader public frustration over what many saw as unequal enforcement of the law and special treatment for Chinese citizens in Kyrgyzstan, turning individual incidents into a wider debate about China's role in the country.

One widely shared Facebook post asked, "Is China taking over Kyrgyzstan?" after publishing registration documents showing that Kyrgyz authorities had registered an organization called the Association for Peaceful Reunification of Central Asia and China. Comments ranged from concerns about Kyrgyzstan's sovereignty to calls for legal and linguistic review of the claims, the article added.

--IANS

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