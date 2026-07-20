Rupali Ganguly celebrates Vijay Ganguly's National Award for 'Aaj Ki Raat', calls Tamannaah Bhatia 'a star'

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Television superstar Rupali Ganguly penned an emotional note celebrating her brother, choreographer Vijay Ganguly, after he won the National Film Award, for Best Choreography for the chartbuster song 'Aaj Ki Raat' from the hit movie 'Stree 2'.

Rupali also thanked actress Tamannaah Bhatia, calling her "the star who made this song what it is."

Sharing a heartfelt post on her social media account, Rupali wrote, "From being a National award winning directors daughter to being a National award winning choreographer's sister ..... I am the proudest.”

She added, “Aaj ki Raat is outstanding choreography and getting national recognition for this is so well deserved. Mummy kept saying you will win the National award for Aaj ki Raat and she absolutely manifested it ..... Baap re !!! It's huge re!! ... I still can't process it ... but I have seen how you have struggled, how many times you have gone without, the setbacks and disappointments u have faced .. but ur smile has always been intact …”

“The proud sister further wrote, “I know u r the simplest nicest kindest and the most humble and grateful soul and u so so so deserve this. Pappa always said Head firmly on your shoulders, Be honest and Humble, Value ur work, Put in ur best se bhi better effort and Validate the opportunity God has given you! You have done all this always.”

“Thank u for being Pappas best son and making us Ganguly's proud. To loads of good work and many many more milestones."

She further mentioned, "Dinesh Vijan @maddockfilms @amarkaushik thank u for believing in him! A massive win for a massive film.”

Thanking Tamannaah Bhatia, Rupali added, "Thank u @tamannaahspeaks the star who made this song what it is. @rajkummar_rao u have always supported and cheered for and giving so much love to Vijay."

She also acknowledged choreographer Abhishek Pai and the dancers who were part of the song. "@abhishek_pai Vijay would not have been dancing if not for u ... love u our little baby for always being there with ur Maamu This one is urs too. To all the fabulous dancers in the song who shot in freezing peak winter night .. Thank u."

Talking about Vijay Ganguly, the National Film Award for Vijay Ganguly under the Best Choreography category for the song 'Aaj Ki Raat' was announced a few days ago. The song featured in movie, 'Stree 2'.

Featuring Tamannaah Bhatia in a glamourous avatar alongside Rajkummar Rao, the song became a massive sensation upon its release.

It's hook step sparked countless dance reels and celebrity recreations on social media, making it one of the most viral songs of the year.

Over the years, Vijay Ganguly has choreographed many popular songs from movies like 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', 'Bhediya', 'JugJugg Jeeyo', 'Govinda Naam Mera' and many other successful Bollywood projects.

–IANS

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