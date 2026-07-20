Urvashi Dholakia returns to social Media after taking a detox break

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Television actress Urvashi Dholakia has returned to social media after taking a break from posting.

The ‘Kasautii Zindagi Kay’ actress marked her comeback after a “good detox period” away from the online world. On Monday, Urvashi took to her Instagram handle and posted her selfies and candid videos. Announcing her return with a cheerful message, Urvashi wrote, “After a good detox period from social media posting .. Helloooo Everyone I am back.”

In the images, Dholakia could be seen striking different poses for the camera. The actress looked stylish in blue denim jeans paired with a black top. She also shared a candid video from her room.

Last month, Urvashi Dholakia made headlines after she penned a heartfelt birthday note for her twin sons, Kshitij and Sagar. The television actress called them her “twin stars” and expressed her pride in the men they were becoming.

Urvashi, who rose to fame with her iconic portrayal of Komolika, shared a series of pictures from the intimate birthday celebration of her sons. The actress thanked them for bringing “twice the magic and countless memories” into her life and celebrated the special bond they share.

“Born together, growing together & forever connected by love every year I thank God for the miracle of having you both. Seeing the love you share & the Men you are becoming fills my heart with pride HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my twin Stars @kshitijdholakia @sagardholakia. “Thank you for bringing twice the magic & countless memories into our lives. May life always bless you with happiness, health & endless adventures. Happy Birthday, my babies #2026 #june #twins.”

Urvashi Dholakia began her journey at the age of six when she appeared in a commercial advertisement alongside Revathi. As a child artist, she played the role of Rajlaxmi in the Doordarshan television series ‘Shrikant.’

She later made her debut as an adult actor with Doordarshan’s “Dekh Bhai Dekh,” followed by W”aqt Ki Raftar.” During the 2000s, Urvashi appeared in several popular television shows, including “Ghar Ek Mandir,” “Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii,” “Kasautii Zindagii Kay,” and “Kahiin To Hoga.”

In 2012, the actress participated in the sixth season of the reality show “Bigg Boss” and emerged as the winner. She later featured as Queen Iravati in the historical fantasy series “Chandrakanta.” In 2022, Urvashi made a comeback with Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show “Naagin 6.”

Most recently, Urvashi was seen in the reality cooking show “Maa Hai Na,” which premiered on ZEE5 and was hosted by actress Shilpa Shetty.

--IANS

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