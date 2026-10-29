CM Yogi releases book on 1975 Emergency; recalls assault on democratic rights

Lucknow, Oct 29 (IANS) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday released the book 'Bharat Aantrik Emergency 1975', authored by former minister and BJP leader Shatrudra Prakash, at his official residence.

The author presented a copy of the book to the Chief Minister. BJP leaders Ramesh Mishra and CP Singh were also present on the occasion. The book chronicles the period of the Emergency imposed from June 25, 1975, to March 23, 1977, describing it as one of the most challenging phases for Indian democracy.

It details the severe restrictions placed on democratic rights, the mass arrests of opposition leaders and social activists, press censorship, and the curtailment of civil liberties under the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The volume covers the movement led by ‘Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan’ and documents issues such as forced sterilisations, the demolition of settlements of the poor, and the pressures faced by constitutional institutions.

Special emphasis has been laid on the struggles of activists who continued their resistance despite the widespread crackdown.

The book also traces Shatrudra Prakash’s own political journey and his role during the Emergency. After engaging in student politics at Banaras Hindu University between 1968 and 1973, he worked for basic amenities for the poor in Banaras and was elected as one of the youngest members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly in 1974.

It records the arrest of his wife, Anjana Prakash, during the Emergency and the underground activities of activists who sustained the resistance.

A significant section is devoted to the cyclostyled bulletin ‘Ranbheri’, through which anti-emergency views and messages on democratic rights were disseminated despite censorship.

By releasing the book, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath underlined the importance of remembering the struggles waged to restore democratic freedoms.

The publication serves as a documented account of the emergency era and the resilience shown by those who opposed the suspension of civil liberties.

--IANS

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