CM Himanta Biswa Sarma lauds ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2026’ for showcasing Assam’s culture on national platform

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma has lauded the singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2026’ for showcasing the state’s rich cultural heritage through a special Bihu performance.

The CM heaped praise on the show for bringing Assamese culture to the national stage and promoting India’s diverse folk traditions.

Taking to his social media, the CM shared a clip of the performance and expressed his pride in seeing Bihu showcased on a national platform.

He shared his message in Assamese, as he wrote, “The confluence of the Barak and Brahmaputra valleys represents the pride of the Assamese community, and seeing our beloved Bihu find a place on the national stage is a moment of immense pride for every Assamese. I am truly delighted by this proud initiative of showcasing our Bihu, our roots, our heritage, and our rich cultural identity on a national platform”.

He further mentioned, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to music director Shri Rathijit Bhattacharjee, who hails from the Barak Valley and has earned national recognition, popular artiste Shri Lakhinandan Lahon, and his entire team for this wonderful initiative. What makes this occasion particularly noteworthy is that an artiste from Bengal beautifully performed this presentation featuring Bihu. This first-of-its-kind Bihu performance on Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa stage will not only help popularise Assam’s culture but also mark a unique expansion of the reach of Eastern India’s folk traditions”.

The reality show is living up to its promise of being ‘Hindustan Ka Sangeetsthan’.

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2026’ is available on Zee TV and Hindi Zee5.

--IANS

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