CM Dhami makes surprise site visit to inspect CM Helpline plaint response; pulls up officials

Dehradun, April 17 (IANS) In a strong message on accountability, Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Friday made a surprise visit to personally verify a public complaint registered on the CM Helpline and expressed displeasure over negligence in execution of work.

Instead of relying on file-based disposal of complaints, the Chief Minister reached Jakhan area on Rajpur Road in Dehradun to assess the ground situation himself. The complaint was lodged by a local resident, Vivek Madan, who had flagged damage to a footpath caused during underground electrical cabling work.

According to the complaint, a properly constructed footpath in Jakhan was dug up by the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) for laying underground cables. However, after completion of the work, the surface was not restored properly. The ground remained uneven, leading to sinking of tiles and rendering the footpath unusable for pedestrians.

On Friday, the Chief Minister was scheduled to review complaints received on the CM Helpline, but chose to directly inspect the site before the meeting. Accompanied by the complainant, he walked through the affected stretch and took stock of the situation.

In a hands-on approach, Dhami used his mobile phone to make a video call to concerned officials, showing them the actual condition of the damaged footpath. He stressed the need for better coordination among departments and said such lapses should not occur.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that despite underground cabling work being undertaken, electric wires were still visible at several places, posing potential risks to public safety. He underlined that lack of proper planning leads not only to inconvenience for citizens but also results in wastage of public funds due to repeated work.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the negligence, Dhami instructed officials to ensure timely and coordinated completion of such works. He emphasised that public grievances must be resolved effectively and on priority.

Announcing further action, the Chief Minister directed Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan to identify similar complaints across the state and address them through a dedicated statewide campaign. He said he would continue such on-ground inspections during his future visits to different districts to ensure accountability and improve service delivery.

During the visit, CM Dhami also interacted with local shopkeepers and residents, assuring them that their concerns would be addressed promptly.

--IANS

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