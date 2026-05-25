Maha CM Fadnavis warns of action against fuel hoarders, urges people to avoid panic-buying

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Amid rising fuel prices and escalating fears of shortages, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday warned that stringent action would be taken against anyone found hoarding fuel.

CM Fadnavis told reporters that the four consecutive hikes in petrol and diesel prices are a direct result of the ongoing global crisis.

Acknowledging that rumours of an imminent fuel shortage were gaining momentum across the state, the Chief Minister made a strict appeal to the public. "I urge the citizens not to engage in the panic-buying or hoarding of petrol and diesel," CM Fadnavis said.

He reiterated that the government will take stringent action against those indulging in the hoarding of fuel.

The Chief Minister has already issued crucial directives to all District Collectors regarding the management of petrol and diesel supplies.

Highlighting that many people rely heavily on diesel for agricultural purposes, he instructed the District Collectors to monitor the situation closely and ensure meticulous planning. The Collectors have been ordered to ensure that no hoarding takes place and that diesel is distributed systematically based on necessity.

Addressing the rising anxiety, CM Fadnavis acknowledged that while tense situations have emerged in a few isolated pockets, the panic is not widespread. "Tensions have been reported in a few places, but this is not the case everywhere. Occurrences in isolated areas are being blown out of proportion. However, we are actively working to ensure that even such minor incidents do not occur," he assured.

Meanwhile, reports have emerged from Sambhajinagar district indicating that 363 petrol pumps have shut down, allegedly due to a shortage of fuel supply. This sudden closure has left the general public highly distressed. On the other hand, the Petrol Pump Owners' Association has clarified that 60 petrol pumps under their purview have halted operations. The government continues to monitor the situation closely to prevent further panic and ensure the smooth supply of essential commodities, said the government sources.

Earlier, NCP(SP) legislator Rohit Pawar strongly criticised the state government over the disruption in fuel supply in various parts of Maharashtra.

In his post on X, Rohit Pawar said, “Due to the lack of supply of diesel and petrol right from the source, farmers are not getting diesel at petrol pumps, as a result, farm preparation work has come to a standstill right at the onset of the sowing season. In Jalgaon district, with the fuel stock completely depleted, long queues have formed at pumps since last night.”

He further added, “The situation is the same across the entire state, but the state government still does not seem to have woken up to it. Paper leaks, fuel shortages, inflation, atrocities against women - such bizarre conditions prevail everywhere, and nothing is alright. Seeing the insensitivity of both the central and state governments, one cannot help but be reminded of 'Nero fiddling while Rome burns'.”

--IANS

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