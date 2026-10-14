CM Adityanath gave new momentum to UP's development, says former Prez Ram Nath Kovind

Lucknow, Oct 14 (IANS) Former President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday hailed the development work and "good governance" achieved in Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

He stated that CM Adityanath has infused new energy into law-and-order and development initiatives across the state.

"Efforts to transform Uttar Pradesh into 'Uttam Pradesh' (an exemplary state) have gained unprecedented momentum. Connectivity has improved significantly through the expansion of infrastructure, such as airports, expressways, and metro networks. Poor families are benefiting from the effective implementation of government schemes," Kovind said while commending Chief Minister Adityanath's resolve to make the state a one-trillion-dollar economy.

The former President made the remarks during the launch of the Hindi edition of his autobiography, 'Bharatiya Ganatantra Ki Vijaygatha: Mera Jeevan, Mera Sangharsh', in Lucknow.

Addressing the gathering, he described the occasion as an emotional one for him.

Ram Nath Kovind stated that the primary reason for choosing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for his political journey was the "party's ethos of placing the nation above all else".

"Here, the emphasis is on inclusive development that transcends casteism, regionalism, and dynastic politics. It is within this party that the son of an ordinary teacher, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, could become Prime Minister; Kalyan Singh could become Chief Minister; Yogi Adityanath, born into a poor family, could become the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh; and Narendra Modi, who once sold tea, could become the country's Prime Minister. Even an individual from a weaker section of society can rise to become the President," he said while calling it the victory of India's Republic.

He added that former Prime Minister Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee left a profound impact on his life, inspiring him to view politics as a "medium for serving the nation rather than merely a means to acquire power".

Recalling his childhood, the former President mentioned that he lived in a modest home in a small village in the Kanpur Dehat district.

"The roof used to leak during the rainy season. Those memories resurfaced when I was elected President in 2017. At that time, I had said that somewhere in a village in the country, a young Ramnath might still be standing beneath a leaking roof, dreaming of a better future. Today, the Modi and Yogi governments have provided millions of poor people with permanent homes, instilling in them a sense of dignity and security," he said.

Kovind further said that his father viewed education as a means to transform lives and described how, despite donating his land, his father encouraged his children to pursue their studies. The values ​​of brotherhood, empathy, and respect for elders that he imbibed in the village remained with him throughout his life, the former President added.

While noting that Uttar Pradesh has given the country several Prime Ministers, Ram Nath Kovind said it was the first time a native of the state had the opportunity to become President in 2017. According to him, this is not his personal achievement, but is a tribute to the dreams and aspirations of the state's millions of people.

Meanwhile, referring to the Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025, Kovind stated that the event showcased India's spiritual consciousness and the strength of its social harmony to the world.

He also announced that his autobiography would be published in all regional languages.

--IANS

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