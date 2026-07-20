CJP puts forth 3 demands, JP Nadda calls for ending sit-in protest during ‘cordial meet’

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) Two representatives of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) met Union Minister JP Nadda at his residence, with their 'letter of demands' on Monday.

CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka put forth their three demands before the Union Minister while the latter appealed to them to end the sit-in stir and help bring normalcy in the high-security zone, close to the Parliamentary complex.

In its three direct and explicit demands, the CJP has sought - the release of Sonam Wangchuk, with no prohibition on his movements, resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Rs 1 crore compensation for all NEET aspirants who committed suicide, following the NEET 2026 paper leaks.

The meeting marks the culmination of its stalemate with the government, as the satirical political group has been seated at Jantar Mantar for more than a month and leading social activist Sonam Wangchuk lending support to their stir about three weeks back.

After the meeting, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das also voiced concern over the police crackdown on protestors at the dharna site and demanded that the government agree to their demands, stating that they are in line with the aspirations of the country’s youth.

Union Minister JP Nadda acknowledged their list of demands and took to X to inform that the CJP leaders submitted a written petition to him this evening at around 4 p.m.

He also said that the discussion was initiated after the CJP approached the government for holding talks on the matter.

“Our discussions have been ongoing since 11:50 a.m. The meeting took place in a cordial atmosphere. An initial verbal discussion was held in detail with their delegation, and they submitted a written petition to me around 4 p.m.,” Nadda informed in a post on X.

The Minister made an appeal to the CJP workers and volunteers to end their demonstration as the government has taken heed of their demands.

The CJP began its demonstration on Jantar Mantar on June 6 over the failure of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in conducting 'leakage-proof' exams, leading to anger and outrage among the students.

It said that despite repeated paper leaks owing to whatever reasons, there hasn’t been any systemic or corrective action by the government to address the gaping holes in the system.

--IANS

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