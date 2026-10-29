CINTAA row: Varsha Usgaonkar alleges staff is hand in glove with Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Amidst the ongoing CINTAA row, veteran actress Varsha Usgaonkar has now alleged that CINTAA staff are working hand in glove with Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure. She added that when being asked about the details of the funds of the organization, the staff members refuses to provide proper answers.

While talking to IANS during one of her office visits, Varsha said that a staff member of an organization should be loyal towards the organization and not to any member of the committee, which seems to be the case with the CINTAA staff.

Varsha told IANS, "The loyalty of the staff members of any organization should be towards the organization and not towards any member of the executive committee because they are not their personal staff; they are the staff of the organization. It came to our attention that the loyalty of the staff towards the organization was very low, especially the accountant."

Varsha also shared that on being asked about the FDs and funds of CINTAA, the accountant has been giving vague answers such as 'I don't know', or ' I was on leave that day'.

Talking about the controversy surrounding the fixed deposits, she further shared, "The FD matter felt like a robbery to me. There is a trust. It is the money of the members. How can anybody touch it without their permission?"

For the unversed, the CINTAA row started a few months back when 11 members of the 21-member Executive Committee resigned, alleging autocratic functioning.

After that, a lot of allegations and counter allegations were made by the two fractions former - one of Padmini Kolhapuri and Poonam Dhillon and the other one of Upasna Singh and Sahila Chadha.

Upasana Singh accused Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure of allegedly breaking the association’s fixed deposits and transferring funds from a bank account that was supposed to remain frozen amid the ongoing dispute over the association’s management.

However, responding to the allegations, Poonam Dhillon claimed that the financial records of CINTAA are accessible to its executive committee members.

In a recent development in the CINTAA row, IANS has received a court order in which the court has issued a show-cause notice for contempt of court to CINTAA.

The court directed CINTAA not to act upon or give effect to the October 20 election results, where Padmini Kolhapuri and Poonam Dhillon emerged victorious with the maximum number of votes.

--IANS

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