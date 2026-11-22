New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) Leading industry chamber CII on Sunday called for 15 priority reforms across banking, non-banking finance, capital markets, insurance and financial technology, ahead of the Union Budget 2027-28 and help build a $26.5 trillion economy in 2047.

These include a standing, rule-based liquidity window for well-governed NBFCs, a recalibrated priority sector lending framework, a wider investor base for lower-rated corporate bonds, parity for NBFCs in loan recovery, and a national catastrophe and climate risk pool.

CII’s analysis estimates that a $26.5 trillion economy in 2047 will need close to $106 trillion of financial assets, against about $7 trillion today.

Banking assets will need to grow 3.0 to 3.5 percentage points faster than nominal GDP, taking the bank assets-to-GDP ratio from about 1.0 times towards 1.5 times.

Insurance and pension assets together are around 10 per cent of GDP, and the corporate bond market at about 15 per cent of GDP compares with 36 per cent in China and over 80 per cent in South Korea, according to the CII document.

“The financial sector enters this phase from a position of strength, with healthy bank and NBFC balance sheets and a series of important measures by the Government and regulators over the past year. The task now is to build a system that can finance an economy several times its present size by 2047,” said Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII.

That requires deeper and longer-tenor pools of capital, credit that reaches the sectors that will drive growth, and regulation that keeps pace with how finance is delivered. Our recommendations are intended to take the current reform effort to its next stage,” Banerjee noted.

The CII recommends raising the priority sector limit for renewable energy from Rs 35 crore to Rs 80-100 crore per borrower, so that medium-sized projects qualify, and bringing circular economy activities such as recycling and battery reuse within the framework.

The 2 per cent of credit cap on incremental export credit should be replaced by a dedicated export sub-target, with eligibility extended to factoring, export receivables and supply-chain finance. Within the safeguards the RBI has put in place for the foreign exchange market, pooled hedging facilities and small-ticket forward cover would help MSME exporters manage currency volatility, according to the CII paper.

Building on the Budget’s TReDS and credit guarantee measures, insurance cover against fire, flood, machinery breakdown and business interruption should be a standard feature of government-guaranteed MSME loans, reducing both NPA risk and guarantee invocation.

Guarantee fees and claim settlement timelines should also be reviewed so that cover reaches first-time and small borrowers. CII estimates the MSME credit gap at Rs 25-30 lakh crore.

CII proposes a regulatory pathway for video-based customer identification in which identity and liveness checks are carried out by certified automated systems, with audit trails and fraud safeguards retained, in place of an official’s presence in every session. This would lower onboarding costs in underserved areas.

IRDAI’s July 2026 amendments allow insurers to invest in the debt of operational infrastructure SPVs for refinancing, up to 20 per cent of the issue. CII recommends the next step: linking investment limits to the investor’s assets under management or net worth rather than to the size of the investee, harmonising norms for bonds backed by partial credit enhancement across IRDAI, EPFO and PFRDA, and developing a framework for collateralised loan obligations on infrastructure loan pools to recycle bank capital.

To complement the market-making framework and the new credit derivatives directions, CII recommends that pension funds, insurers and provident funds be allowed calibrated exposure to bonds rated below AA and to longer tenors.

On climate finance taxonomy, the draft framework released in May 2025 should be finalised with sector-specific quantitative thresholds and clear definitions of transition activities, followed by an adaptation and resilience taxonomy, said the CII.

NBFCs account for about 23 per cent of credit, and about 45 per cent of their borrowings come from banks. The RBI has opened the term money market to NBFCs. The CII proposes, in addition, a permanent, rule-based liquidity and refinance window, with access linked to compliance status, collateral standards and eligibility filters, so that rollover pressure during market stress does not lead to a contraction in credit to MSMEs and retail borrowers.

As the Government considers amendments to the SARFAESI Act, the threshold for NBFCs should be reduced from Rs 20 lakh to the Rs 1 lakh that applies to banks and HFCs. Regulated NBFCs should have access to Debt Recovery Tribunals, to the Central Repository of Information on Large Credits with appropriate safeguards, and to central fraud registries with reciprocal data-sharing obligations.

The CII also recommends a formal mechanism for informal guidance at the RBI, modelled on SEBI’s 2003 scheme, offering time-bound and binding responses on novel structures; tiered licensing with a green channel for base-layer NBFCs, building on the recent exemptions for Type I NBFCs; and a single reporting portal in place of multiple platforms.

The exemption of individual health and life insurance from GST from September 2025 has improved affordability, and the GST Council has since allowed employers credit on group cover.

The CII recommends that individual policies be zero-rated rather than exempt so that insurers can claim input tax credit, and that tax computation for insurers be aligned with IRDAI-prescribed reserves as the sector moves to Ind AS (Indian Accounting Standards).

As the government examines a national parametric insurance scheme, CII proposes a pool with mandatory cession from primary insurers, catastrophe bonds issued through GIFT IFSC, a sovereign reinsurance backstop and a parametric programme for climate events, so that disaster losses are pre-funded rather than absorbed by public finances after the event.

Exposure limits for insurers, banks and financial institutions in AIFs should be raised in a calibrated manner, with prudential treatment differentiated between single-investor and diversified pooled funds, and mutual funds, pension funds and EPFO permitted to participate.

The CII also recommends a blended finance fund-of-funds within the AIF framework, early enactment of the proposed amendments that ease the use of limited liability partnerships for AIFs, and capital-call and NAV-based financing within prudent limits.

The CII recommends aligning voting rights in private banks with economic ownership by raising the 26 per cent cap to up to 49 per cent with governance safeguards, and early approval of the proposal to raise the foreign investment limit in public sector banks from 20 per cent to 49 per cent so that they can raise capital for growth.

—IANS

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