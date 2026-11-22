Tarn Taran, Nov 22 (IANS) A joint team of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police has recovered four pistols, six empty magazines, 57 live cartridges and 277 grams of heroin from a packet dropped by a drone in a field in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, near the India-Pakistan international border.

The recovery was made in the Kalsian village area of the Khalra sector. Police have registered a case against unidentified persons and initiated an investigation.

According to the information, Khalra Police Station received information from Murari Lal Sharma, Commander of the Kalsian Border Outpost (BOP) of the BSF's 115th Battalion, that a yellow packet had been dropped by a drone in the field of a farmer, Sukha Singh, in Kalsian village.

Following the information, a police team reached the spot and took the packet into custody for examination.

Upon opening the packet, the team recovered four pistols, six empty magazines, 57 live cartridges, 277 grams of heroin and 37 grams of packaging material. The recovered weapons and narcotics were seized by the police.

Sub-Inspector Arju of Khalra Police Station said the police team acted on the information provided by Murari Lal Sharma, Commander of the Kalsian BOP of the BSF's 115th Battalion. The packet dropped by a drone in farmer Sukha Singh's field contained weapons, ammunition and heroin, he confirmed.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the consignment may have been sent from Pakistan into Indian territory using a drone. However, police are investigating all aspects of the case to establish who sent the consignment and to whom it was supposed to be delivered.

Meanwhile, in a related development, Rajasthan Police had earlier identified 28 Pakistani handlers allegedly involved in sending weapons, narcotics and explosives across the international border using drones.

Officials had said that information about these handlers was being collected and would be shared with central security agencies.

Meanwhile, police have also started identifying properties belonging to local facilitators allegedly involved in smuggling activities. Authorities are planning to seize properties that were used for such operations.

--IANS

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