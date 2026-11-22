New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foresight for saving lakhs of jewellers, traders and investors from suffering substantial financial losses, stating that his earlier advice against purchasing gold helped many avoid falling into debt.

The traders' body has written a letter of appreciation to the Prime Minister, highlighting the significant decline in gold prices from around Rs 1.90 crore per kilogram a few months ago to Rs 1.25 crore per kilogram currently, representing a reduction of Rs 65 lakh per kilogram.

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said that the Prime Minister's advice, which had attracted considerable criticism when it was first made, has now proved beneficial for a large section of the trading community and investors.

A few months ago, PM Modi had urged citizens to exercise restraint and avoid purchasing gold. The suggestion had triggered opposition from several quarters at the time.

However, according to the CTI, the subsequent fall in gold prices has demonstrated the significance of the Prime Minister's warning and prevented many people from making investments at considerably higher rates.

Explaining the financial implications of the price decline, Goyal said that gold was trading at approximately Rs 1.90 crore per kilogram when the Prime Minister advised people against buying it. He said that the price has since dropped to around Rs 1.25 crore per kilogram, translating into a difference of Rs 65 lakh per kilogram.

"Had traders ignored the Prime Minister's advice and purchased gold at those elevated prices, they would now be facing losses of Rs 65 lakh per kilogram. Lakhs of jewellers could have fallen into a debt trap and been pushed towards financial ruin," Goyal said.

The CTI pointed out that jewellery businesses across the country generally maintain substantial inventories to meet market demand, with stocks often accumulated over several months. Had jewellers purchased their inventories when gold prices were around Rs 1.90 crore per kilogram, they would have incurred losses running into crores following the subsequent decline in prices.

The organisation also highlighted that small-scale traders and individual investors dealing in gold through both online and offline platforms have benefited from avoiding purchases at higher rates.

According to Goyal, the CTI has received numerous messages from traders and investors expressing relief over the Prime Minister's advice.

"Several people are reaching out to us through our communication channels and saying that Modi ji has saved them from suffering huge financial losses," he said.

The CTI further observed that many jewellers and traders who had initially disagreed with the Prime Minister's suggestion are now acknowledging its significance. According to the organisation, those who had questioned the advice at the time are gradually recognising that exercising caution amid elevated gold prices helped protect their businesses and investments.

The CTI said that lower prices have made gold purchases relatively more affordable for families preparing for weddings, a period traditionally associated with significant jewellery expenditure.

With approximately 52 lakh weddings expected during the season, the organisation believes that the reduction in gold prices will provide considerable financial relief to households planning to purchase jewellery for wedding ceremonies and other related occasions.

The traders' body has also requested the Prime Minister to continue offering periodic guidance to the business community on sensitive markets such as gold and silver.

Emphasising the importance of the Prime Minister's intervention, Goyal said, "The Prime Minister did not merely offer advice; he helped safeguard the hard-earned capital of lakhs of families. On behalf of the CTI and the entire trading community, we extend our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the Prime Minister."

--IANS

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