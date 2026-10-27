October 27, 2026 3:35 PM हिंदी

‘CID’ producer BP Singh passes away, Ashoke Pandit pays an emotional tribute

‘CID’ producer BP Singh passes away, Ashoke Pandit pays an emotional tribute

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Veteran television producer and director B. P. Singh, best known for creating popular crime shows ‘CID’ and ‘Aahat’, passed away at the age of 77 following a massive heart attack.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit expressed grief over his demise and paid an emotional tribute to the veteran producer. He remembered him as a brilliant filmmaker and a dear friend. Taking to Instagram, Ashoke wrote, “Sad to know about the demise of an ace producer-director B. P. Singh ji due to massive heart attack today early morning.”

He further praised Singh’s contribution to Indian television, saying that his crime shows ‘CID’ and ‘Aahat’ had captivated audiences across the country.

Recalling his association with Singh, Ashoke said he was fortunate to have shared a close bond with him during his tenure as president of the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA).

Sharing his image, he wrote, “A brilliant filmmaker who captivated the nation with his crime shows C.I.D and AAhat. His work is still & will continue to be a an inspiration to generations to come. Was fortunate to be a very close associate of him when he was the President of @iftda. A great human being & a dear friend.

Will always be remembered with his contribution in the entertainment world. Heartfelt condolences to the family & near ones. The last rites will be performed Tom the 28th of Oct. Details will be shared soon.”

B. P. Singh, whose full name was Brijendra Pal Singh, was one of the prominent names in Indian television. He earned widespread recognition for ‘CID’, one of the country’s longest-running crime investigation series, and the horror show ‘Aahat’.

Apart from producing and directing, Singh also appeared in ‘CID’ as DCP Shamsher Singh Chitrole.

--IANS

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