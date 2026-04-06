CIA deception key to Iran rescue mission

Washington, April 7 (IANS) The CIA used deception tactics and advanced intelligence tools to locate a downed US airman deep inside Iran, playing a critical role in a high-risk rescue mission that US officials said left Iranian forces “confused” and “humiliated.”

CIA Director John Ratcliffe told reporters at a White House news conference that the agency worked to both find the airman and mislead Iranian forces searching for him.

“We needed to locate the downed aviator as quickly as possible, while at the same time keeping our enemies misdirected,” he said.

Ratcliffe said the CIA deployed “human assets and exquisite technologies” to track the missing officer. He compared the effort to “hunting for a single grain of sand in the middle of a desert.”

The airman had been stranded in mountainous terrain after an F-15 fighter jet went down in Iran. He remained hidden while Iranian forces searched for him.

The CIA confirmed his location on Saturday.

“We achieved our primary objective by finding and providing confirmation that one of America’s best and bravest was alive and concealed in a mountain crevice,” Ratcliffe said.

That information triggered the final phase of the rescue.

​US officials said the agency also ran a deception campaign to divert Iranian attention.

“CIA executed a deception campaign to confuse the Iranians who were desperately hunting for our airman,” Ratcliffe said.

​Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the operation involved coordinated strikes, intelligence support, and special operations forces working together.

​“These are not routine operations… conducted in the heart of enemy territory,” he said.

​The rescue unfolded over more than two days. One airman was recovered earlier. The second, who was injured, evaded capture before being located and extracted.

​Ratcliffe said the mission highlighted the role of intelligence in modern warfare.

​“Flawless military operations… are hostage to flawless intelligence,” he said.

​He added that Iranian forces failed to stop the operation and were left embarrassed.

​“Our intelligence reflects that the Iranians were embarrassed and, ultimately, humiliated by the success of this audacious rescue mission,” he said.

​Officials said the mission combined surveillance, deception, and rapid execution to achieve its objective without American casualties.

​The operation comes as the US steps up military pressure on Iran while continuing parallel diplomatic efforts. Intelligence and covert capabilities remain central to that strategy.

​Such missions highlight how modern conflicts rely not just on firepower but also on real-time intelligence, surveillance, and electronic warfare.

​For countries like India, which closely track developments in West Asia, the episode underscores the growing role of intelligence-led operations in shaping military outcomes in the region.

--IANS

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