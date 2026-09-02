Chunky Pandey reveals people had to hold David Dhawan back from entering shots during shoots

Mumbai, September 2 (IANS) Actor Chunky Pandey recalled filmmaker David Dhawan's infectious enthusiasm on the sets.

The actor revealed that the director would sometimes get so involved in a scene that people had to hold him back from entering the frame.

Chunky opened up about his experience of working with the filmmaker on the upcoming episode of Sony Entertainment Television's India's Best Dancer Season 5. He also called David one of the best directors he has worked with.

Recalling the time when filmmaking did not involve monitors and the technology available today, Chunky said, “Ek cheez main bataun, jab woh shoot karte hain na, hamare zamaane mein monitor yeh sab technology nahi thi. Toh director ‘Start, sound, camera, action!’ action mein logon ko David ko pakadna padta tha because woh almost frame mein aa jaate the jab shots chalu the, because woh itne khud excited ho jaate the scene ke saath. I think he is one of the best directors I have ever worked with. Aur woh khud pehle editor the na, toh unki editing shooting ke waqt hi ho jaati thi.”

(Let me tell you one thing, when he used to shoot, in our time there were no monitors or technology like that. So after the director said, ‘Start, sound, camera, action!’, during the action, people had to hold David back because he would almost enter the frame while the shots were being filmed. He would get so excited with the scene himself. I think he is one of the best directors I have ever worked with. And he was an editor first, so his editing would happen while he was shooting itself)

Adding to Chunky's anecdote, actress Karisma Kapoor spoke about David's ability to visualise a scene completely in his mind and his instinctive understanding of comedy.

She said, “Unke dimaag mein chalta tha unka scene, and comedy hoti hai toh he is editing, that's why he is so good in comedy also.”

(The scene would play out in his mind, and when it came to comedy, he would be editing it in his head. That's why he is so good at comedy as well)

For the uninitiated, David Dhawan and Chunky Pandey have worked together on films including Aankhen in 1993, which also starred Govinda and Chunky in prominent roles, and Rascals in 2011. Their professional association also extends to David's latest directorial, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

David Dhawan's association with Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, meanwhile, produced some of the most popular comic entertainers of the 1990s. The filmmaker, Govinda and Karisma worked together on films including Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1, Saajan Chale Sasural, Hero No. 1 and Haseena Maan Jaayegi.

David had earlier stated that Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring his son Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, would be his final directorial venture.

–IANS

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