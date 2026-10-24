Chunky Panday reveals why Bollywood calls him the ‘aloo’ of the film industry

Mumbai, Oct 24 (IANS) Actor Chunky Panday brought his trademark humour to the latest episode of ‘Family Full House with Rohit Sharma’, where he revealed why he is called the ‘aloo’ of the film industry.

During the Full House round, when asked to name a vegetable commonly found in a mixed vegetable dish, Chunky answered “aloo” and used the question to make a witty remark about his career in Bollywood.

Turning to Rohit Sharma, he asked, “Sir, mujhe film industry mein aloo bulate hain, aapko pata hai kyun?” (Sir, they call me the potato of the film industry. Do you know why?)

He then explained, “Mujhe koi bhi film mein daalo, hit ho jaati hai.” (Put me in any film, and it becomes a hit.)

Rohit responded with an amused “Achha!” before breaking into laughter at the actor’s playful claim.

The episode featured Karisma Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain and Anissa Malhotra on one team, competing against Chunky Panday, Neelam Kothari, Samir Soni and Sandiip Sikcand.

Talking about Chunky Panday's career, it began in the late 1980s and he rose to fame with films such as ‘Tezaab’, ‘Aankhen’ and ‘Vishwatma’.

Known for his comic timing, he became popular as Aakhri Pasta in the ‘Housefull’ franchise. Over the years, he has worked across genres in films such as ‘Don’, ‘Begum Jaan’, ‘Saaho’ and ‘Housefull 5’.

For the uninitiated, Chunky Panday was touted among the popular and charming faces of Bollywood during the 1990s. Filmmaker Farah Khan and actor Malaika Arora have both revealed that Chunky was their first crush. Malaika shared a throwback picture of the actor on his birthday in 2022, calling him her “first crush”, while Farah has also spoken about having a huge crush on him during the 1990s. Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor, too, once confessed to having a crush on the actor.

–IANS

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