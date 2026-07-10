Chunky Panday remembers his late mother on her death anniversary: Miss You Mom

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) Actor Chunky Panday remembered his late mother on her death anniversary on Friday.

The 'Houseful' actor took to the Stories section of his official Instagram handle and dropped a throwback picture with his mother, taking a trip down memory lane.

The old picture featured Chunky and his brother Chikki Panday, posing with their mother.

Dressed in similar clothes, one of them was being held by their mother while the other one was seen standing in front, with a goofy expression on his face.

"Miss You Maa (sic)', the text on the still read.

Chunky's mother, Dr. Snehlata Pandey, died on July 10, 2021, after a prolonged illness. She was 85 when she breathed her last in Mumbai.

Back then, the 'Rahu Ketu' actor had shared an emotional note on social media saying, "M stands for Mother, you can never get Another. Dr Snehalata Panday my Mother, always told me this when I was a naughty Kid. I Realize it now. Will Miss You MOM".

Actress Ananya Panday had also expressed her grief on losing her grandmother. She had written on social media, "rest in power, my angel when she was born the doctors said she wouldn’t live beyond a few years because of a defected heart valve, but my Dadi lived and how. She worked every day up until the age of 85, going to work at 7 am in her block heels and red streaked hair. She inspired me every single day to do what I love and I’m so grateful to have grown up basking in her energy and light. She had the softest hands to hold, gave the best leg massages, she was a self proclaimed (and very politically incorrect) palm reader and never ever failed to make me laugh. The life of our family. You’re too loved to ever be forgotten Dadi - I love you so much."

-IANS

pm/