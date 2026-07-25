Christopher Nolan sticks to a flip phone to avoid smartphone addiction

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Award-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan has opened up about his technology-free lifestyle, stating that he neither owns a smartphone nor uses email.

It was during an appearance on The Tonight Show by Jimmy Fallon that Nolan revealed that he deliberately stays away from smartphones because he fears they would become a major distraction.

A glimpse of the episode was shared on Instagram, where Fallon asked: “There are no cell phones allowed on a Christopher Nolan set, and furthermore, Christopher Nolan doesn't own a smartphone or have an email address. “

To which, Nolan said that it was true.

Fallon then asked Nolan how he does these giant movies with no email or texts.

Nolan replied: “I am surrounded by people helping me all the time, so it's like, it would actually be pretty hard for me to get away from the information that people are trying to give me.”

Is he tempted to get a smartphone?

Nolan replied: “You know, I kind of like, I have a flip phone, like a dumb phone I use when I travel and stuff, and that's kind of great. I think I would be horribly addicted to it if I had it.”

“I think I would lose those pockets of time that I really value where you're just thinking, you know, just sort of looking out the window and thinking about what your next film might be.”

Nolan is considered a leading filmmaker of the 21st century. He is one of the highest-grossing film directors of all time. The filmmaker is feted with two Academy Awards, a Golden Globe Award and two British Academy Film Awards.

The filmmaker’s latest release is The Odyssey, an action fantasy film. An adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic poem The Odyssey, it stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron.

--IANS

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