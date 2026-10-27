Christina Applegate says she is still the warrior for MS community

Los Angeles, Oct 27 (IANS) Hollywood actress Christina Applegate has assured the MS community that she will still champion their cause.

The actress recently returned to the ‘MeSsy’ podcast one week after revealing she was misdiagnosed with MS, and told the listeners that she will never stop advocating and fighting for those impacted by the disease, even if she does not have it herself. The Emmy winner said people in the MS community are still “my people”.

She said on the podcast, “Even though I don’t have this disease, I’ve fallen in love with everyone that we know, our listeners, our friends that have MS”.

She told the podcast co-host on the show Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who was diagnosed with MS, “I’m still your warrior, and I’m still going to speak out on your behalf forever and ever. Despite not having MS. I still feel like part of this community. No matter what, I love you”.

On the latest episode, the actress continued to share the symptoms she faces of her illness

She further mentioned, “I actually timed it today, it took me 10 minutes to be able to move off my pillow and get out of the bed and stand up, at which point I almost couldn’t walk to the bathroom, and now a walker is sitting next to my bed because of what’s going on. I don’t know what’s going on. This is what I’m still living with, and I never had that before. I was able to sit up and stuff”.

“This may come as great news, but to me, I’m back at square one. It’s hard to say that (my doctor) came into my room and she said, ‘Congratulations, you don’t have MS’. You don’t get misdiagnosed and then all of the sudden I’m better. I haven’t gotten better. If anything, I’ve gotten worse in some ways”, she added.

--IANS

aa/