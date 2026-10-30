October 30, 2026 7:53 PM हिंदी

Chris Pratt remembers his humble beginnings

Chris Pratt remembers his humble beginnings

Los Angeles, Oct 30 (IANS) Hollywood actor Chris Pratt is giving lessons in staying humble. The actor has shared that he nearly missed out on his big acting break.

The actor is now established as one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood, but the actor has revealed that things could've easily gone differently.

The actor recently took to his Instagram, and shared a throwback photo. He also penned a long note, and wrote, “Before Hollywood, I was living in a van in Hawaii and waiting tables at Bubba Gump Shrimp Company. One day, the incredible Rae Dawn Chong walked into the restaurant, and naturally, I went up to her table and said, ‘Hey, you’re a movie star! What are you doing here?’. She asked if I could act, and I said, ‘F*** yeah, put me in your movie’”.

He further mentioned, “She asked for my phone number. The only problem was I didn’t have one. So I gave her my buddy Mike’s number instead. A couple days later, Mike casually mentions, ‘Oh, by the way, someone called you. ARE YOU KIDDING ME, MIKE?’. I called her back, and sure enough, she was serious. I drove over to pick up the script, went back to Mike’s house, and read all 120 pages three times in a row. First script I’d ever read. My character’s name was Devon, and I remember thinking, Sweet! I could totally play a Devon (sic)’”.

At the time, Chris only had "$60 to (his) name, a bag of clothes, and some rollerblades".

However, the studio offered to fly him out to Los Angeles in order to shoot the movie.

"Rae told me they’d fly me out. And I remember thinking right then and there, my life just changed forever. I’m going to be an actor. That little movie was Cursed Part 3, a low-budget horror comedy that opened the door to Hollywood for me”, he added.

--IANS

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