Chris Hemsworth shares glimpses of off-duty adventures in Thailand as he wraps up ‘Extraction 3’

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth is wrapping up his time in Thailand after a hectic few weeks of filming ‘Extraction 3’ and shared glimpses of his time in the country, revealing that he managed to squeeze in some fun adventures.

Hemsworth took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures of himself from Thailand, where he’s been spending time in the sea, diving, fishing, posing with his sons, boxing, and visiting temples.

He wrote as the caption: “Finishing up my time in Thailand. Crazy few weeks of filming Extraction 3 but managed to fill the weekends with some fun non-work adventures too! @evanpaterakis.”

Extraction was first released in 2020. The action thriller film was directed by Sam Hargrave and written by Joe Russo, based on the 2014 graphic novel Ciudad. It is the first installment in the Extraction franchise.

The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi and David Harbour.

In the film, an Australian mercenary takes on a mission to save an Indian drug lord's kidnapped son in Dhaka, Bangladesh, but the mission goes awry when he is double-crossed. A sequel, Extraction 2, was released in 2023, with the main cast returning.

Hemsworth began dating Spanish model and actress Elsa Pataky in early 2010. They married in 2010. The couple have a daughter, India Rose, born in May 2012 and twin sons, born in March 2014.

Hemsworth rose to prominence playing Kim Hyde in the Australian television series Home and Away before beginning a film career in Hollywood.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hemsworth starred as Thor in the 2011 film of the same name and reprised the role in several subsequent installments, which made him one of the world's highest-paid actors.

His other film roles include the action films Star Trek, Snow White and the Huntsman, The Huntsman: Winter's War, Red Dawn, Blackhat, Men in Black: International, Extraction, Extraction 2, A Perfect Getaway, Ghostbusters, The Cabin in the Woods, Rush, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Transformers One.

His latest work includes Crime 101, a crime thriller film, which also stars Mark Ruffalo, Barry Keoghan, and Halle Berry. It is written and directed by Bart Layton, based on the 2020 novella by Don Winslow. The film also features Monica Barbaro, Corey Hawkins, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Nick Nolte.

--IANS

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