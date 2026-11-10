Chris Gayle joins Venice Livewires in Italia T10 League

Venice, Nov 10 (IANS) The West Indies legend and former cricketer Chris Gayle has joined Venice Livewires in the Italia T10 League, giving the franchise a major shot in the arm.

Gayle, also known as 'Universe boss', is excited to have joined the franchise for the inaugural Italia T10 League. "I’m excited to be part of Venice Livewires for the Italia T10 League. It’s always great to be involved in new cricketing opportunities and connect with fans around the world.

"T10 cricket is exciting, fast-paced and full of entertainment, and I’m looking forward to being part of this journey with Venice Livewires. Let’s bring some entertainment and big energy to Italy!" Gayle said.

Former Indian cricketer and ex-chief selector MSK Prasad is the Team Director of the franchise. He was pleased to have Gayle with the franchise. "Chris Gayle’s arrival is a massive boost for Venice Livewires. His experience of playing at the highest level and across some of the biggest franchise leagues in the world brings tremendous value to our setup.

"Beyond his explosive batting, he brings an understanding of high-pressure situations and the ability to inspire teammates. His presence will strengthen our cricketing environment, and we are delighted to welcome a player of his stature to the franchise," Prasad said.

Chairman of Venice Livewires, Mohit, stated that bringing Gayle into the team was a proud moment. "Bringing Chris Gayle on board is a proud moment for Venice Livewires. Chris is a global cricketing icon whose contribution to the game goes far beyond statistics and records. His personality, experience and ability to entertain millions make him a tremendous addition to our franchise," he said.

The chairman added that the franchise is working towards building the identity and mindset of a winning team. "We are building a team with a strong international identity and a winning mindset, and Chris’s association reflects our ambition to make Venice Livewires a major force in the Italia T10 League," Mohit added.

Gayle has played cricket even after his international retirement in 2021, as he has been seen in T20 leagues and exhibition cricket around the world. He was recently seen in action during the World Championship of Legends 2026, where his team won the tournament by beating England in the final.

Gayle has played 103 Tests, 301 ODIs and 79 T20Is for the West Indies. He also played in 142 IPL matches and still holds the all-time record for the highest individual score in the Indian cash-rich league of 175 not out.

--IANS

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