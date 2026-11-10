Productive and meaningful: Rijiju after wrapping up visit to Saudi Arabia

Riyadh, Nov 10 (IANS) Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday described his recent visit to Saudi Arabia "productive and meaningful", emphasising that it further strengthened the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

Rijiju expressed gratitude to the Saudi Arabia leadership for the warm welcome extended to him during his visit.

"I concluded my visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia which was productive and meaningful. Grateful for the warm hospitality extended by the leadership & people of the Kingdom. The visit further strengthened the close bonds of friendship and cooperation between India and Saudi Arabia, with a shared commitment to the welfare of pilgrims and the successful conduct of Haj 2027," the minister wrote in a post on X.

On Monday, Rijiju and Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah signed the Bilateral Haj Agreement for Haj 2027, securing a quota of 175,025 pilgrims for India, the Consulate General of India in Jeddah said.

“Strengthening India-Saudi Arabia cooperation for Haj 2027! Hon’ble Union Minister of Minority Affairs Shri Kiren Rijiju held bilateral talks with H.E. Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, signed the Bilateral Haj Agreement for Haj 2027, securing a quota of 175,025 pilgrims for India,” the Consulate General posted on X.

The two ministers also reviewed preparations for Haj 2027.

“The meeting provided an opportunity to review preparations for Haj 2027, discuss key operational priorities and strengthen coordination towards ensuring a safe, smooth and well-organised pilgrimage for Indian Haj pilgrims,” it said.

Rijiju arrived in Jeddah on Friday to attend the 6th Haj Conference and Exhibition 2027, participate in signing the bilateral Haj agreement with Saudi Arabia, and review preparations to ensure a safe and comfortable Haj journey for Indian pilgrims next year.

During his visit, Rijiju conveyed India’s appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s continued commitment to the welfare of the Haj pilgrims and reaffirmed the strong India-Saudi partnership and their shared commitment to ensuring a successful Haj 2027.

“Strengthening the India–Saudi Arabia partnership with a shared commitment to the welfare of pilgrims and the successful conduct of Haj 2027. Along with the Consul General of India in Jeddah, Shri Fahad Suri and JS (Haj), Shri Mohd. Afzal, attended the inaugural ceremony of the 6th Haj Conference & Exhibition 2027 in Jeddah, KSA,” Rijiju posted on X.

On Saturday, Rijiju attended an official dinner reception hosted by Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al Rabiah.

“Grateful for the warm hospitality and the opportunity to engage with dignitaries, reaffirming our shared commitment to serving pilgrims and enhancing the Haj experience,” Rijiju posted on X.

Rijiju also celebrated Diwali with members of the Indian diaspora and distinguished Saudi guests at a dinner hosted by Indian Consul General in Jeddah, Fahad Suri, at his residence.

“Great pleasure to be back in Jeddah as it’s my third visit to Jeddah, and every visit has been memorable, meaningful, and full of purpose,” the Union Minister had said, addressing the gathering.

--IANS

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