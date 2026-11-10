Round 2 of Rs 37,500 crore scheme ends with 2 NTPC applications, Round 3 now open: Coal Ministry

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) The Coal Ministry on Tuesday announced the conclusion of Round 2 of Rs 37,500 crore ‘Scheme for Promotion of Surface Coal/Lignite Gasification Projects', with two applications received from NTPC Limited.

The applications envisage the production of Urea, Methanol and Dimethyl Ether (DME), highlighting the potential of coal gasification in supporting domestic production of critical industrial products and diversifying the utilisation of India's indigenous resources, which is a significant step towards advancing the objectives of the Scheme.

Building on the progress achieved under the first two rounds, the Ministry of Coal has launched Round 3 of the Scheme with effect from November 10, 2026, providing another opportunity for eligible entities to submit proposals for setting up coal/lignite gasification projects in the country.

The last date for submission of applications under Round 3 is January 11, 2027.

Through successive rounds, the Ministry of Coal aims to encourage wider industry participation, attract investments and accelerate the adoption of coal gasification technologies, contributing towards the national target of achieving 100 million tonnes of coal gasification capacity by 2030, said the ministry.

The Cabinet approved the Scheme on May 13, 2026, with a total financial outlay of Rs 37,500 crore to accelerate the development of Surface coal and lignite gasification projects in the country.

In September, the Ministry of Coal refuted reports as “premature and incorrect”, which claimed that the Rs 37,500 crore Scheme for Promotion of Surface Coal or Lignite Gasification Projects has attracted no applications.

The ministry said that Talcher Fertilisers Limited and NTPC Limited have already submitted their respective applications through the online portal. The ministry was also in communication with other prospective applicants who are at various stages of project preparation and application finalisation, an official statement said.

Further, more applicants were at various stages of project preparation. Large scale and complexity of the projects envisaged under the Scheme requires applicants to undertake substantial preparatory work, including preparation of Pre-Feasibility Reports, assessment of technology options, identification of coal/lignite and other feedstock arrangements, evaluation of project economics and preparation of detailed project proposals.

--IANS

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