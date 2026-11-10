Maninee De opens up about playing a grieving single mother in short film ‘Raqs’

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Actress Maninee De opened up about stepping into the role of a widowed single mother in the upcoming short film ‘Raqs.’

==In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, the ‘Krrish’ actress also spoke about emotional demands of the character, the film’s powerful subject, and her experience of working with the director and producer. Talking about her role, she said, “In Raqs I play a widowed single mother to a young boy who is struggling to cope with the loss of her partner. She is trying to navigate her own grief while bringing up her child, taking on the responsibilities of both a mother and a father.”

“She is doing everything in her capacity to provide for him and be a present parent. However, as the story progresses, she finds herself caught in a vicious cycle of self-hatred and helplessness because of what happens to her child while she is out trying to provide for their future. My look is very contemporary, reflecting that of a modern, working woman,” added.

Talking about her take on the short film format, Maninee mentioned, “Personally, I have always loved short-format films. I believe it takes a special skill to communicate something meaningful and impactful within a limited duration. The writing, the visual treatment and the way a story is shot make this format particularly exciting. At the same time, the process is far more challenging in terms of time, budget and scale, making the entire filmmaking experience very different.”

“The subject of Raqs is important to humanity as a whole. It is our battle cry against one of the most heinous crimes committed against any living being, whether human or animal. It represents the complete degradation of human values and a deep-rooted sickness in society. Our endeavour is to create awareness, work towards prevention, encourage more people to join the fight, raise our collective voice, give victims a voice and send a strong warning to perpetrators,” she added.

The ‘Fashion’ actress also shared how she has loved the working with the producer and the director of the film. “It was an absolute joy working with such a talented, empathetic and capable director Iqbaal Rizzvi. As for our producer, Manbeena, she is not just a gifted writer but also a strong, grounded individual who sees beyond the human exterior.”

Maninee De has been part of films such as "Krrish", "Fashion", "Student of the Year", "Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii" and "7 1/2 Phere: More Than a Wedding", among others. She has also appeared in web series such as "Romil & Jugal", "Abhay", "Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala", "Made in Heaven", "The Jengaburu Curse" and "Campus Beats.”

--IANS

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