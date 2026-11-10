Sports programme for Brisbane 2032 Paralympic Games to be decided in 2027

Berlin, Nov 10 (IANS) With the International Olympic Committee (IOC) set to finalise the sports programme for the 2032 Games in April 2027, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Governing Board has decided to fix the sports programme for the Brisbane 2032 Paralympic Games in 2027, and not late 2026 as originally anticipated.

The decision-making process for the sports programme of the Paralympic Games is separate from the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) Sports Programme process.

Though the Olympic sport programme and associated venue masterplan may impact factors the IPC Governing Board may consider in its decision-making on the Paralympic sport programme -- such as cost and complexity, and impact on the Organising Committee, the IPC Governing Board will make its decision during 2027.

This follows the recent International Olympic Committee (IOC) announcement of a revised timeline, approved by the IOC Executive Board to confirm the Brisbane 2032 Olympic sport programme in April 2027.

The IPC initiated the Brisbane 2032 Paralympic sport programme process in late 2025, inviting International Federations and Recognised International Federations to apply.

Colleen Wrenn, the IPC’s Executive Director, Paralympic Games, said: “For each edition of the Paralympic Games, we start with a blank canvas when building the sport programme and Brisbane 2032 is no different. No sport is guaranteed a place on the programme, and the goal is to shape a competitive and compelling Games.

“Since we received the applications from International Federations and Recognised Federations, we have been analysing them all in line with the process outlined in the IPC Handbook to determine the best possible sport programme for Brisbane 2032.

“For each Games, the Board must consider, amongst many other factors, the costs and venue requirements for each sport, as well as the potential impact on the Organising Committee. With the IOC confirming its Olympic sport programme decision next year, it makes sense for the IPC to do the same with regard to the Paralympic sport programme.”

The Brisbane 2032 Paralympic Games will take place between August 24 and September 5, 2032.

More than 250 leaders from across the Paralympic movement convened in Berlin, Germany, for the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Membership Gathering, a three-day forum focused on collaboration, knowledge sharing and shaping the future of Para sport.

Held under the theme “Coming Together: A Call to Action,” the gathering, organised from November 7-9, brought together National Paralympic Committees (NPCs), International Federations, International Organisations of Sport for the Disabled, Regional Organisations and IPC representatives to discuss the opportunities and challenges facing the Paralympic Movement as it enters a new strategic cycle.

--IANS

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