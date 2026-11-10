Arsene Wenger considers challenging Infantino for FIFA presidency: Report

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is seriously considering entering the race for FIFA president and challenging incumbent Gianni Infantino in the election scheduled to take place in March 2027.

The 77-year-old Frenchman, who currently heads FIFA's global football development programme, has been encouraged by several influential figures in European football to contest the election. Although he has not taken a final decision, the possibility of Wenger making a bid for the top administrative position in world football has gained momentum in recent weeks, according to the BBC.

Several of his supporters believe Wenger could be a strong alternative to Infantino and are prepared to back his candidature. However, his age has emerged as a potential concern, particularly regarding his ability to provide leadership over a full four-year presidential term.

Infantino, who assumed charge of FIFA in 2016 following the departure of Sepp Blatter, is expected to seek another term at the 77th FIFA Congress in Rabat, Morocco, on March 18, 2027. The Swiss-Italian administrator was re-elected unopposed in both 2019 and 2023.

His leadership has faced scrutiny over several contentious decisions, including a proposal to bring private investors into FIFA competitions through the sale of minority stakes. The plan drew considerable opposition from football stakeholders, with UEFA also raising the possibility of boycotting FIFA competitions, including the World Cup. The European governing body eventually dropped the threat after receiving assurances that such ownership arrangements would not be pursued.

Wenger, meanwhile, has remained involved in football administration since ending his remarkable 22-year managerial spell at Arsenal in 2018. During his time with the north London club, he guided them to three Premier League titles and seven FA Cup triumphs.

He joined FIFA in 2019 as Chief of Global Football Development and has since worked on initiatives aimed at improving football standards across different regions. He also chairs FIFA's Technical Study Group and contributes to discussions concerning the development of the game and possible changes to its laws.

--IANS

sds/hs