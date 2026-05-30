Chinese firms control nearly 90 pc of Zimbabwe’s lithium reserves: Report

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) The Select Committee on China of the US House of Representatives found that Chinese companies now control nearly 90 per cent of Zimbabwe’s lithium reserves, raising concerns about environmental damage and over-exploitation of local communities, a new report has said.

The report from Kenya-based Capital News cited the committee's allegation that corruption and governance gaps have allowed some firms to operate with limited accountability.

Chinese mining companies expose workers to unsafe conditions, cause significant water contamination, groundwater depletion and engage in mineral smuggling.

Communities living near lithium mining areas also complained about hazardous dust pollution linked to mining activities.

Residents of Shurugwi have petitioned Zimbabwe’s Parliament to intervene over "environmental destruction, public health risks and human rights violations" linked to operation of an open-pit mine run by a Chinese company.

The petition accused mining operators of unsafe practices involving toxic chemicals and heavy metals that allegedly contaminated the Mutevekwi River and damaged biodiversity.

"Community groups also alleged that local grievance mechanisms remain ineffective and that some mining companies bribe officials and law enforcement officers to bypass regulations and continue exporting lithium products despite government restrictions," the report said.

Zimbabwe moved to accelerate implementation of a ban on exports of lithium concentrate to 2026 from January 2027, recognising the strategic value of the mineral in the global electric vehicle and battery supply chain.

The export restrictions are expected to affect China significantly, as it accounts for nearly 90 percent of Zimbabwe’s lithium exports.

The government wants to promote domestic refining and processing of lithium for value addition, job creation and is exploring partnerships in the sector with countries including the United States.

Another report had said that China's large-scale lithium production that started in Tibet in 2025, is a "quiet erosion of Tibetan autonomy" as benefits primarily leave the region and "flow eastward" to mainland China.

"The benefits flow eastward, while the costs like ecological degradation, cultural dilution, and increased surveillance are borne by Tibetans," the report said.

—IANS

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