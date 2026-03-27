China shifts tone as Iran war reshapes ties

Washington, March 27 (IANS) China is recalibrating its approach to the Iran conflict, signalling support for de-escalation as it prepares for high-stakes talks with the United States, a former senior US government official said.

The remarks come as President Donald Trump plans a visit to China next month, even as the conflict in the Gulf continues to escalate.

“It was quite remarkable that the President was prepared to go to China, really, in the middle of this substantial war,” the former official said, describing the timing as “very unusual.”

The official said countries across Asia are closely watching the proposed summit, given its potential impact on regional stability and economic conditions.

“Every country in Asia is watching for and anticipating what to expect when President Trump visits China,” the official said.

A second former US government official said the conflict has provided both sides with space to recalibrate following recent economic discussions.

“The operations in the Gulf became a political cover for both sides to play for more time,” the official said, referring to talks held in Paris.

The official said China has continued to signal readiness to host the US President, even as details remain unsettled.

“The Chinese this morning more or less signaled that they would still be ready to host him, but didn’t confirm dates,” the official said.

At the same time, China’s messaging on the conflict has shown signs of adjustment after recent diplomatic engagement.

“Much more focused on… promoting peace, slightly nudging the Iranians to the table,” a third former US official said, describing the shift as subtle but notable.

The official added that this was “more or less an olive branch to the United States,” suggesting Beijing is seeking to stabilise the situation ahead of high-level engagement.

The evolving dynamics also reflect the intersection of the Iran conflict with broader US-China negotiations.

“To what extent do US negotiators now start raising things like… Chinese purchases of Iranian oil,” the second official said, pointing to a potential expansion of the agenda.

The official also flagged concerns about possible Chinese support to Iran.

“Before the conflict, the Chinese had talked about selling anti ship missiles to the Iranians,” the official said, adding that such developments would be closely watched.

Despite these complexities, both sides appear to be maintaining engagement.

“I think… it’s in their interest, and it’s in our interest too,” the official said, referring to continued signalling around the summit.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical energy corridors, handling a significant share of global oil and gas shipments. Any disruption has immediate implications for global markets, particularly for major Asian economies dependent on energy imports.

US-China relations have been marked by competition and periodic engagement across trade, technology and security. A potential summit amid an active conflict underscores how geopolitical crises and major power negotiations are increasingly intertwined.

--IANS

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