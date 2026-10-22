China retains men's team crown, Japan takes women's title at table tennis Asian C'ships.

Tashkent, Oct 22 (IANS) China defeated South Korea 3-0 to claim its fourth consecutive men's team title at the 2026 ITTF-ATTU Asian Championships on Thursday, while Japan rallied to beat China 3-2 in the women's team final.

Having won the men's title in 2023, 2024 and 2025, China extended its dominance despite fielding a youthful squad as part of its preparations for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Several established stars, including Wang Chuqin, Sun Yingsha and Wang Manyu, were absent from the tournament as China looked to accelerate its generational transition, reports Xinhua.

China reached the men's final with a 3-1 semifinal victory over Chinese Taipei earlier Thursday, while South Korea upset Japan, whose lineup featured world No. 1 Sora Matsushima and third-ranked Tomokazu Harimoto, by the same score.

Zhou Qihao gave China the lead in the final with a 3-1 victory over South Korean defensive specialist Kang Dong-soo before Lin Shidong extended the advantage by sweeping Park Gyu-hyeon 3-0. Xiang Peng then sealed the title with a 3-1 win over Park Gang-hyeon.

In the women's competition, Japan rallied from 2-1 down to defeat China and claim the title, with Honoka Hashimoto winning the decisive fifth match.

Both teams had advanced to the final with 3-0 semifinal victories, China over South Korea and Japan over Chinese Taipei.

Japan struck first as defensive specialist Hashimoto swept Chen Yi in straight games, but Wang Yidi edged Miwa Harimoto in a five-game contest to level the tie.

Kuai Man then defeated Hina Hayata 3-0 to put China within one victory of the title, only for Harimoto to beat Chen in straight games and force a deciding match.

Hashimoto then completed Japan's comeback with a 3-1 victory over Wang.

China also enjoyed a successful day in the doubles competitions, with all six of its pairs advancing.

In the mixed doubles, Huang Youzheng and Chen Yi defeated Thailand's Thitaphat Preechayan and Kulapassr Vijitviriyagul 3-1 to reach the quarterfinals.

Yuan Licen and Wang Yidi also advanced to the last eight with a 3-0 victory over Yiu Kwan To and Ng Wing Lam of Hong Kong, China.

In the men's doubles, Lin Shidong and Huang Youzheng, along with Wen Ruibo and Yuan Licen, secured places in the round of 16. Kuai Man and Wang Yidi, and Chen Yi and Jiang Yiyi, also advanced to the women's doubles round of 16.

The mixed doubles champions will be crowned on Friday.

--IANS

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