China plans to use AI, data analytics to shape global narrative on Tibet: Report

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) China is increasingly turning to artificial intelligence (AI), big data and advanced digital communication tools to shape international perceptions on Tibet, according to a report.

The report by Bitter Winter states that the Second Xizang International Communication Conference, held in Lhasa in June under the theme of enhancing international communication on Tibet-related issues, brought together nearly 300 participants, including scholars, journalists, media professionals, think tank experts, communication specialists, government officials and policy practitioners.

While officially described as a platform for cross-cultural dialogue, the report argues that the conference reflected Beijing’s increasingly sophisticated efforts to influence international perceptions on Tibet and strengthen its discourse power.

According to the report, the conference focused extensively on information warfare, audience engagement, content co-creation and the use of emerging technologies in international communication. Participants discussed the use of big data analytics, audience profiling, artificial intelligence and algorithm-driven content dissemination to adapt messaging on Tibet to today’s digital information environment.

The report notes that Chinese media representatives stressed the need to identify target audiences and develop customised narratives tailored to different demographic, cultural and ideological groups. It describes this as “a shift from traditional propaganda toward more advanced forms of strategic communication designed to maximise influence in the global information sphere.”

The report further states that “AI algorithms could hold the key to China’s solution for reframing the Tibet issue worldwide, as the country seeks to assert its dominance over the narrative.”

According to Bitter Winter, the conference also demonstrated China’s significant investment of political, financial, technological and institutional resources to strengthen its international messaging on Tibet. It says Beijing is seeking to build networks of selected scholars, journalists, communication experts, social media influencers and foreign participants capable of amplifying state-approved narratives across multiple platforms.

The report argues that these efforts represent “a proactive and long-term strategy aimed at shaping international opinion, influencing public discourse, and generating broader acceptance of China’s policies in Tibet.” It adds that “the scale, sophistication, and persistence of China’s communication efforts show that shaping global perceptions of Tibet has become a central component of Beijing’s long-term strategic agenda.”

Beyond conferences, the report says China has significantly expanded its international communication capabilities over the past decade. It notes that Beijing has increasingly facilitated visits by foreign influencers, vloggers and content creators to Tibet through carefully managed tours highlighting infrastructure development, economic modernisation, environmental initiatives and cultural performances.

However, the report contends that these initiatives reflect “a comprehensive strategy of perception management rather than a genuine commitment to transparency and open information exchange.” While official narratives emphasise development and social stability, the report says independent researchers and observers continue to point to extensive systems of governance, surveillance and social control across Tibet, including facial recognition technologies, digital identity management, police checkpoints and community-level monitoring.

The report mentions that despite these extensive communication efforts, Beijing continues to face persistent international scrutiny and competing narratives from independent researchers and Tibetan communities in exile. It says the contest over Tibet has increasingly become “a struggle over information, data, legitimacy, and narrative power,” with China investing heavily in AI-driven communication strategies to shape international opinion.

Earlier this month, Ryan Fioresi, Executive Director of the International Campaign for Tibet (ICT), alleged that China is intensifying human rights abuses in Tibet while placing its forced assimilation policies on a legal footing through new legislation.

In an interview with IANS, Fioresi said, “The situation inside Tibet is quite grim. The human rights abuses are escalating from the Chinese government.”

Referring to China’s Ethnic Unity and Progress Law, which came into force on July 1, he said the legislation institutionalises Beijing’s assimilation policies.

“The Chinese government just implemented on July 1st, just a few days ago, the Ethnic Unity and Progress Law, which codifies many of Beijing’s forced assimilation policies into Chinese law,” Fioresi said. He also urged the United States and other governments to press Beijing to resume negotiations with the Dalai Lama or his representatives.

--IANS

rs/uk