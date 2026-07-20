Salman Khan asks ‘Aap logonki tabiyat kaisi hai’ amid social media chatter about his health & ageing

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has responded to the social media chatter surrounding his health and appearance in his trademark style and wit.

Instead of directly addressing the criticism, the superstar shared latest pictures of himself on his social media account and turned the question back on everyone.

Salman dropped a series of black-and-white portraits of himself sporting a dark outfit and cowboy cap.

Accompanying the post was pointed caption, "Aap logon ki tabiyat kaisi hai?" (How is everyone's health?)

The post comes shortly after the actor's latest appearance at the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) office went viral on social media.

Videos from the event prompted a flood of reactions online, with a lot many netizens expressing concern over the 60-year-old actor's health. Others also mocked his appearance and suggested that age had caught up with him.

One user wrote, "Salman Khan has aged. He is 60. Time never stops for anyone. No matter how iconic someone is, time eventually catches up."

Another commented, "Seeing this actually hurts. You can literally see how exhausted and unwell he looks in his eyes."

A third user questioned, "Guys what's wrong with Salman Khan? Just look at his face."

Another netizen commented, "Salman Khan has aged the worst among all the 90s actors. This is what happens when you take shortcuts and steroids. Kids, just stay lean, eat healthy food and build a natural body. The biggest fraud this guy is going to pull on his fans in his upcoming movies is hiding his bloated, ubli hui body with heavy VFX again and will make those fools believe its all real."

The superstar also found support from his fans, many of whom called out the age-shaming. One user wrote, "There is nothing wrong with Salman Khan. This is just a 60+ year old citizen without any make-up."

On the work front, Salman is gearing up for the release of 'Maatrubhoomi', directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

–IANS

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