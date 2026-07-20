Mohanlal says 'football has power to bring world together' after witnessing FIFA World Cup final live

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Malayalam superstar Mohanlal shared his excitement after witnessing the FIFA World Cup final live.

He also congratulated the winning team, Spain on lifting football's biggest prize and describing the tournament as an unforgettable experience.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday night, the veteran actor reflected on spending the past week watching matches from the stadiums before attending the World Cup final.

"What a privilege it has been to witness the beautiful game from the stadiums over the past week, culminating in a truly unforgettable World Cup Final," Mohanlal wrote.

The actor further praised both finalist teams for delivering a memorable contest.

"Football at its very finest, with Spain and Argentina delivering a final worthy of the occasion through passion, skill, and unwavering spirit. In the end, Spain rose to the moment and deservedly lifted football's greatest prize."

Extending his wishes to the champions, he added, "Congratulations, Spain, on becoming World Champions."

Mohanlal also further highlighted football's ability to unite people across nations despite rivalries.

"Thank you, football, for reminding us that beyond rivalries and borders, the game has the power to bring the world together," he wrote, ending the post.

Along with the note, the actor also shared a celebratory artwork featuring Spain's victorious squad, coaching staff and officials dressed in the team's red jerseys.

Before the final kicked off, Mohanlal had shared his excitement from inside the packed stadium on his social media account.

Posting a picture with the football pitch in the background, the actor wrote, "The stadium is buzzing. Can't wait for kickoff," along with the flags of Argentina and Spain.

He later shared another picture from the stands.

–IANS

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